Project completion date extended

The lift station rehabilitation project at 16th Street and Johnson Road in Fremont has been extended to Friday, July 24.
Johnson Road will remain closed to northbound traffic at Military Avenue during this time. No additional interruptions to services are anticipated.
The rehabilitation consists of a new control panel and spray on coating to line the inside of the lift station to stop the corrosion. Bypass pumping is required in order to take the station out of service. The bypass pumping will take place in the northbound lane of Johnson Road which is why the lane closure must occur.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.