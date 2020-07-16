Project completion date extended
View Comments

Project completion date extended

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
City Alert

The lift station rehabilitation project at 16th Street and Johnson Road in Fremont has been extended to Friday, July 24.

Johnson Road will remain closed to northbound traffic at Military Avenue during this time. No additional interruptions to services are anticipated.

The rehabilitation consists of a new control panel and spray on coating to line the inside of the lift station to stop the corrosion. Bypass pumping is required in order to take the station out of service. The bypass pumping will take place in the northbound lane of Johnson Road which is why the lane closure must occur.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News