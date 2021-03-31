Proposal to increase floor area ratio in Business Park fails following drainage concerns

An ordinance to amend the floor area ratio for businesses in Fremont’s Business Park failed after homeowners and council members raised concerns about drainage in the area.
The proposal, brought forward by City Administrator Brian Newton, would increase the allowable floor area ratio in the Business Park district for single-story structures, two-story structures and three-story structures.
The increase would allow for larger building footprints while keeping setbacks and building height requirements the same.
Floor area ratio measure is the allowable area of a building in relation to the size of the lot. A higher floor area ratio indicates that a building with a larger volume can be constructed.
During public discussion on the item, Fremont resident Jerry Delaney raised concerns that hundreds of individuals living in a three-block radius surrounding the Business Park district could be directly affected by its development.
Delaney, the president of the Central Park Homeowners Association, pointed specifically to issues surrounding drainage in the area.
While he admitted that natural drainage is an inherent problem that comes with living in a flat area like Fremont, Delaney said the issue is only amplified when the city doesn’t implement proper standards to protect its residential developments.
Delaney pointed specifically to recent flooding events, such as in 2016 and 2019, as early indicators of potential runoff problems as the Business Park begins to develop further.
“In the flood of 2016, the vast majority of the damage that was caused was not by runoff in the two developments that I speak of that have joined the business park, but by runoff water from the business park area itself,” he said.
Five years ago, Delaney said the majority of the 80-acre property was undeveloped, which allowed for the property to soak up as much of the rain as possible.
As more businesses have begun to purchase property during the last year in the district, Delaney said he was worried about where that water would go should another flood occur.
“With any development of that land, and we’re not here to deter development of the business park, but with any development you start covering part of that ground with buildings, streets and parking lots,” he said. “Obviously, you have less porous area. You have more runoff.”
Delaney said, without proper development, flooding situations that were once thought to be 100-year events could become more common.
“Without proper development of this area around us, this could become an every three-, four-, seven- or eight-year event,” he said. “It could become something that happens quite regularly.”
Delaney pointed to the city’s most recent drainage study, which was completed in 2013. He said “there have been a lot of changes in the area” during the last eight years, which could necessitate an updated study before any further action.
“We’re simply here asking you to hold off on any actions until a current, full drainage study is done in this area — one that will tell us what’s going to happen if we stay with the current flow ratio plan and what will happen if we choose to increase that,” he said.
Newton said he met with Olson Engineering, the city’s contracted firm to conduct its drainage study, during the weekend to discuss the 2013 study.
Newton said the 2013 study remains relevant to the district eight years later.
“Really nothing is changed,” he said. “When you look at the preliminary plat, what we developed, the roads and the streets are the same. It looks to me like it’s probably relevant.”
Newton added that the study considered an 84% impervious cover, which he said was “plenty” for the project. He added that, while the city doesn’t have any stormwater regulations currently in effect, the city planned to put a detention cell along the side of the park to hold any runoff water.
Newton said Olson Engineering would re-examine the 2013 study to ensure its relevancy in 2021.
“Think about the park,” he said. “It hasn’t developed. The roads that we have platted today were the roads we had thought about platting back when they did the study.”
Newton also pointed again toward the percentage of impervious cover accounted for in the study, saying that the city could not build 84% of the lot at this point in time.
“It’s impossible because of setbacks,” he said. “It’s worst-case scenario. That’s why it’s still relevant today.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger said citizen testimony brought forward some significant truths about the proposal.
He said it’s clear that there is a “definite potential flooding problem” that threatens residential properties surrounding the Business Park district.
Should the Business Park become further developed and more impervious coverages be developed, Yerger said those flooding problems are only enhanced.
“The 2013 study definitely needs to be looked at and updated or it needs to be completely reconsidered based on what we’re going to be doing now that the business park is developing,” he said.
Yerger then introduced a privileged motion to table the ordinance until an updated drainage study is completed. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Glen Ellis.
“Our goal is not to create flooding problems for other people in town that were there before we started this development,” he said.
The motion to table failed on a 4-3 vote, bringing the item back to the table for discussion. Councilmembers Vern Gibson, Mark Jensen and Mark Legband voted in opposition of the motion.
The motion would require a five-vote majority to pass for first reading. Councilmember Michael Kuhns was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.
Ellis reiterated his opposition toward moving forward with first reading on the ordinance until an updated drainage study had been completed.
“We have an opportunity to do the right thing tonight,” he said. “ ... I’m not going to vote for this to go forward at all until we get a new drainage study with more data that the engineers are going to be able to look at.”
Mayor Joey Spellerberg recommended holding first reading for the item to allow for the 2013 study to be re-examined prior to second reading.
“There’s water problems and we know that,” he said. “We want to do the right thing in the business park, so if we hold first reading tonight, we can have all this information ready to go and make sure you’re happy with it.”
Yerger than introduced a motion to not hold first reading, which was seconded by Ellis. That motion failed on a 4-3 vote, with Gibson, Jensen and Legband voting in opposition.
After returning to discussion, Legband introduced a motion to hold first reading for the ordinance “with the understanding that the drainage study will be ready to go for the next meeting.”
That motion was seconded by Gibson, but failed on a 4-3 vote, with Councilmembers Sally Ganem, Yerger and Ellis voting in opposition.
In other news, council unanimously approved a $15,000 contract with Prochaska and Associates to conduct a study examining options for the city and county to move forward with joint law enforcement options.
The cost for the contract will be split equally between the city and Dodge County, meaning the City of Fremont will pay $7,500 for the firm’s services.
Following the November 2020 bond issue failure for the $18 million Joint Law Enforcement Center proposal, both the city and county began looking at options to find a solution to the law enforcement issue.
“The need for law enforcement buildings and renovation is still there and it’s still a need for both the sheriff’s department and the police department,” Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said.
The study is centered on five areas:
- The cost and feasibility of both the Fremont Police Department, along with the Public Service Answering Point and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department to remain at their current locations while renovating and expanding to meet their existing program needs.
- The cost and feasibility to renovate and expand the existing location of the police department and PSAP into a Joint Law Enforcement Center to include the sheriff’s department, which would also include space for a future jail.
- The cost and feasibility to renovate and expand the existing sheriff’s department into a Joint Law Enforcement Center to include the police department and PSAP, which would also include space for a future jail.
- The cost and feasibility to build a new Joint Law Enforcement Center consisting of the police department, PSAP, and the sheriff’s department, which would include space for a future jail.
- Evaluate the condition of both existing law enforcement buildings and identify the cost and improvements needed to continue working if a decision is made to do nothing but improve the current buildings.
Newton said Prochaska and Associates has already completed prior studies on the city and county’s efforts to expand its law enforcement buildings in the past.
That past experience will help the firm complete the study quicker, which led to a lower bid than its competitors.
“They will have a lot of this information already because they’ve already talked to the sheriff’s department and police department,” Wimer said. “They just have to upgrade it.”
Prochaska and Associates’ $15,000 bid came in significantly lower than the $47,570 bid submitted by Police Facility Design Group, the second-lowest bid submitted for the study.
Ellis said he likes that the city and county are willing to examine all options for a potential joint center in the study.
“I think that keeping our police and our sheriff downtown is crucial,” he said. “It’s going to show developers that we really do care about our downtown and we’re willing to spend millions of dollars to renovate buildings to keep our police station downtown.”