Proposal to increase floor area ratio in Business Park fails following drainage concerns

Delaney pointed specifically to recent flooding events, such as in 2016 and 2019, as early indicators of potential runoff problems as the Business Park begins to develop further.

“In the flood of 2016, the vast majority of the damage that was caused was not by runoff in the two developments that I speak of that have joined the business park, but by runoff water from the business park area itself,” he said.

Five years ago, Delaney said the majority of the 80-acre property was undeveloped, which allowed for the property to soak up as much of the rain as possible.

As more businesses have begun to purchase property during the last year in the district, Delaney said he was worried about where that water would go should another flood occur.

“With any development of that land, and we’re not here to deter development of the business park, but with any development you start covering part of that ground with buildings, streets and parking lots,” he said. “Obviously, you have less porous area. You have more runoff.”

Delaney said, without proper development, flooding situations that were once thought to be 100-year events could become more common.