As inspectors work to complete mandatory city assessments of properties in Fremont located in the floodplain, many residents and property owners in Fremont may be wondering—what’s next?
To ensure adherence to proper Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) and associated National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulations, the city of Fremont has instituted a specific protocol for residents and property owners within the floodplain to follow prior to obtaining a building permit and beginning repairs in the wake of last week’s historic flooding.
“Number one is the assessment, you have to go through that before you do anything else,” City Administrator Brian Newton told the Tribune on Friday.
As of Friday, the city had completed approximately 300 assessments—which include structural, natural gas, and electrical inspections and the issuance of one-of-three placards—to homes and businesses within the floodplain located within the city limits.
Officials said there are approximately 1,000 homes and businesses that will face the mandatory assessments, as well as potentially 500 more located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction up to 2 miles outside the city limits.
Chief Building Inspector and FEMA Certified Floodplain Manager Don Simon, said his department hopes to have all 1,000 homes and buildings within the city limits assessed by Monday, March 25.
Following the assessment process, city officials have instituted a stringent protocol for residents and property owners within the floodplain who are attempting to make repairs to their homes. This is to ensure FEMA and NFIP access and funding are not potentially withdrawn.
A building has been assessed if a green, yellow, or red placard has been placed on the structure. At that time, residents or property owners must get estimates to repair all flood damage to bring the structure into compliance with building and floodplain regulations.
“Until we know the total cost of repairs we won’t issue permits—we can’t do it,” Newton said. “So if you had a finished basement before the flood that means you have to get estimates to repair it back into a finished basement—you can’t just say I don’t want it finished now so I’m not going to account those costs into my damage.”
Residents and property owners can submit estimates in two ways: a quote for repairs from a registered contractor, or a list of itemized materials and related labor costs if the work is being done by the property owner.
“If you want to do the work yourself you can bring in a list of material costs and your associated labor cost—you have to put some value to that,” Newton said.
Residents and property owners then must provide the pre-flood market value of the structure they want to repair. Market value appraisals will be determined by assessed value according to the Dodge County Assessors Office or through a certified appraisal from a licensed appraiser.
If estimated repairs exceed 50 percent of the assessed or certified appraised value, the structure cannot be repaired, according to information released by the city.
“If it’s more than 50 percent then you will have to bring it into compliance with the current floodplain regulations—which a lot of times means elevating your home,” City Planning Director Jennifer Dam said.
City officials said that this aspect of the protocol is required by FEMA and NFIP regulations.
“The ultimate goal is to minimize repetitive flood damage in the future, that’s why FEMA sets these rules because they don’t want to keep paying and paying,” Dam said. “So they say you can spend up to 50 percent of your value—any more than that and you have to raise your house out of the floodplain.”
Owners of homes and building repairs that fall below the 50 percent assessed value threshold then must schedule an appointment for a second assessment to be sure proposed repairs will bring the structure into compliance with building and floodplain regulations.
“The purpose will be to make sure that all the needed repairs were included in the estimates,” Newton said. “Then they can go ahead and apply for permits and we will issue the permits.”