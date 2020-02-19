PSC moves forward with complaint against organic grain dealer in North Bend

The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, voted to move forward with a complaint requiring Organic Producers Iowa Nebraska South Dakota (OPINS) Cooperative of North Bend to cease and desist all operations as a grain dealer in Nebraska.

In August 2019, OPINS Cooperative filed a renewal application for a grain dealer's license but failed to comply with Nebraska Revised Statute §75-903 or Commission Rules and Regulations. As a result, the grain dealer license for OPINS Cooperative was allowed to expire as of Oct. 1, 2019.

In December 2019, the Cooperative management received additional correspondence from the PSC informing them they no longer held a grain dealer license. In January 2020, PSC Grain Department examiners visited the North Bend facility and reviewed company records indicating grain purchases had been made without an active grain dealer license.

A formal complaint will be opened and an order setting a hearing date for OPINS Cooperative will be issued at a later time. Once a hearing is set, the cooperative will be required to show cause as to why it should not be assessed civil penalties for operating as a grain dealer without a license.

