Public asked to help fight hunger in Fremont on Annual Day of Sharing

The public is asked to join Methodist Fremont Health in an effort to help fight hunger in our community on Wednesday, Nov. 30, during its community-wide Day of Sharing.

“Day of Sharing has long been a tradition for Methodist Fremont Health employees, typically collecting more than 2,000 pounds of food and cash donations annually for the food pantry,” said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of Fremont Health Foundation. “Over the years, our employees have shown incredible generosity. And this year, we thought, ‘Why not extend the opportunity to the whole community?’”

The public can drop off donations at the Methodist Fremont Health hospital from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 30. Best Mix 105.5 will be broadcasting live from the hospital.

Donations can be made two ways.

“We’re inviting everyone to bring their items into the main lobby of the hospital so they can see our newly renovated space funded by the Fremont Health Foundation,” Shanahan said. “People can also pull-up to our special drive-thru location at the main entrance of the hospital, where volunteers will collect donations. Everyone will receive a special treat in appreciation of their generosity.”

All donations will benefit Care Corps’ LifeHouse Food Pantry in Fremont, which serves more than 350 households each month. While all nonperishable items will be gratefully accepted, there is a special need at this time for:

• Dry soup mixes and canned soup

• Cereal

• Can openers

• Saltine crackers

The LifeHouse Food Pantry is located at 549 N. H St. in Fremont. For additional information about programs and services available through LifeHouse, visit https://lifehousene.org.