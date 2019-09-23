The public is asked to vote every day — from now through Friday — to help a local organization receive $25,000 for the city’s first outdoor inclusive play area.
Friends of Fremont Area Parks has been selected as a finalist for First National Bank of Omaha’s Community First Awards.
The project aims to create an inclusive playground near Splash Station that allows children of all ability levels an opportunity for recreation.
Members of the public are asked to vote via this link: https://woobox.com/qzrng5
Since 2018, the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club has been working to raise funds for playground equipment for Johnson Park in Fremont. The Kiwanis group worked with the city and the Friends of Area Fremont Parks to determine the location.
The project is designed to provide a playground on the east side of the city — home to several schools and set for significant growth in the next few years.
Designed for youngsters ages 2 to 12, the playground will be inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it.
It will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access. A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, will be accessible to all children. The area will have a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on.
The brightly colored equipment includes slides, covered areas, bridges and ramps.
Children can walk up and play with some of the equipment’s interactive features. There are pieces with colors and activities that incorporate math.
There will be a small, cement path on which children can ride their bikes.
In addition, the playground has a section for younger children ages 2 to 5.
Individuals, clubs, businesses, corporations — or any benevolent donor is invited to contribute toward the project.
To donate, go to the Fremont Area Community Foundation website at: facfoundation.org/splashstationplayground.html or send a check to: Stacy at Friends of the Fremont Area Parks, Playground Fund, First State Bank & Trust, 1005 E. 23 St., Fremont NE 68025.
The check should be made out to “Friends of the Parks, Playground Fund” and write playground or Kiwanis or Splash Station on the check.