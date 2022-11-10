 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public encouraged to attend Creative District Community Input Sessions in Fremont

Local News

The community is invited to attend one of four Community Input sessions at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, or 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Input gathered will help with the development of a strategic plan for a certified Creative District in Fremont.

“This is an exciting time for Fremont, Molly Paden, Fremont and Dodge County CVB Executive Director, said. “As this project moves forward we’re asking for feedback from the members of our community. We want to know what you would like to see. We hope community members share their ideas to continue to grow Fremont.”

Those interested only need to attend one session. All sessions are open to the public.

The Business Improvement District, Greater Fremont Development Council, Fremont Area Community Foundation, City of Fremont and Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau have provided funding for a strategic planning consultant to facilitate the sessions.

