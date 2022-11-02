Public encouraged to donate diapers, funds

Genna Faulkner sees the critical need for diapers.

Faulkner is the early childhood community coordinator for the Fremont Family Coalition, which accepts and distributes diapers all year long.

In the last two weeks, the community diaper bank has had to turn families away, because it doesn’t have diapers in sizes 5, 6 and 7.

A 1-year-old child, 24 pounds or more, can wear a size 5.

“It’s all about the pounds,” Faulkner said.

During the first six months of 2022, the diaper bank served 75 families at least twice. She expects that need to increase.

“One in three families in our community has diaper needs,” Faulkner said, adding, “We’re seeing more and more families because of inflation.”

With this in mind, the public is encouraged to participate in the Fremont Community Diaper Drive 2022.

Contributors may donate diapers at participating businesses. They also may bring them between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the Olsen Community Engagement Center, 445 E. First St.

Local businesses—members of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce—are competing to see which will receive a large trophy for collecting the most diapers.

Faulkner said the public can drop off diapers at: Pinnacle Bank, 99 W. Sixth and 1520 E. 23rd streets; Five-0-Five Brewing Co., 349 N. Main St.; and the Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is an employee-only donation site.

“I have heard other places are collecting, but they haven’t reached out to let me know,” she said.

If these entities show up with lots of diapers, they’ll be entered in the competition as well.

Contributors also may donate funds which allows the coalition to stretch the money farther by purchasing diapers in bulk.

Monetary donations may be made on the Fremont Area United Way website at: fremontunitedway.org. Donors also may send a check to 445 E. First St., Fremont, NE 68025. Checks need to be made out to the Fremont Area United Way with the words diaper bank in the memo line.

The drive extends through Friday, but Faulkner said diapers and monetary donations are needed throughout the year.

She cites the crucial need for diapers.

Faulkner knows having diapers can mean the difference been a parent going to work or staying home with a child.

Daycares require that parents provide disposable or cloth diapers – and won’t let children continue to come without them.

“So parents could potentially lose out on a day of work, because their child doesn’t have diapers,” said Faulkner, who’s seeing this more now than when she started her job in January 2021.

Faulkner sees the cycle of need: Parents can’t afford diapers so they miss work and now they don’t have the money to buy the diapers.

“The parents who access the community diaper bank are hardworking people who just want to take care of their kids,” Faulkner said. “And to be forced to miss work if they don’t have diapers creates a cycle that is really hard to get out of.”

Faulkner said programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program don’t provide diapers.

She added that many families make too much money to qualify for any governmental aid, but don’t make enough to pay necessary bills like rent, utilities, gas for a vehicle and groceries. Medical bills can add to the situation of families deciding which bills to pay – and when to pay them.

“As we go into this holiday season, we don’t want parents to have to choose between gas or diapers,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner noted that the diaper bank isn’t only open community families.

Foster parents, family service agencies and childcare facilities can receive diapers if they see a need.

Local first-responders have accessed the community diaper bank if they have a child in crisis.

“It is truly a community diaper bank,” Faulkner said.

The community bank serves families in Dodge and Washington counties and parents have come from Fremont, Arlington and even Dodge to get the diapers.

At this time, the diaper bank has many diapers in sizes 1, 2 and 3.

But diapers of this size are used for younger babies, like a month or two old. Bigger babies can be out of Size 3 by the time they’re 6 months old.

And it’s been more difficult to get diapers for children ages 1 and older.

Faulkner sees two possible reasons for this.

For one, there are fewer larger-size diapers in a package and they are more expensive.

“We don’t have sizes 5, 6 or 7, so some families are accepting a Size 4 just to get through, because it’s either that or the child keeps on a dirty one or the child doesn’t have one at all,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner said a Size 5 package with 160 diapers, depending on the brand, costs about $40.

For a 1-year-old, a family can go through eight to 10 diapers a day, if they’re properly changed and if they’re not trying to stretch the diaper, Faulkner said.

Keeping a child in a diaper too long can lead to health problems.

While some people might consider cloth diapers as an option, Faulkner noted there is a front-end cost of buying these diapers along with the cost of washing them.

Faulkner knows some community residents may not have $40 to contribute.

“Donate what you can,” she said.

Faulkner also noted that the diaper bank makes exchanges.

For instance, if a child has outgrown a Size 3 package of diapers, parents can bring that unopened package to the diaper bank in exchange for a Size 4 package.

Faulkner encourages the public to spread the word about the diaper drive at #NoChildWetBehindNE on any social media platform.