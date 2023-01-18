Public encouraged to take part in 'Blooms for Hope'

Diane Wilson knows hope can come in the form a flower.

So the local woman is inviting people to share that hope by participating in the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser called “Blooms for Hope.”

The longstanding event, formerly known as “Daffodil Days,” offers flowers to donors in appreciation of their contributions.

From now until Feb. 10, the public may order fresh cut or potted flowers, said Wilson, leadership planning team member for Relay for Life of Dodge County. Flowers are available for pick up the week of March 6.

The suggested donation is $10 for fresh-cut daffodils and $15 for mini daffodils, hyacinth or tulips in pots. Colors of hyacinth and tulips vary.

Wilson said the fundraiser is designed to remind people of hope and spring and by making a contribution donors are investing in hope for cancer patients.

“We have been through cold, dreary, rainy days and if you’re going through cancer treatment and such, I can’t imagine it feels much different than being out in a cold, dreary day,” Wilson said.

Here’s where the colorful flowers can help.

“They (the flowers) have always been a sign of spring and spring is hope,” Wilson said. “It’s a great way to brighten up your own surroundings or to give to someone else to brighten theirs.”

Wilson said 100% of the money goes to the American Cancer Society to fund research, education, advocacy and patient programs.

“We hope people participate to raise the funds to support the American Cancer Society,” she said. “We can continue to help people.”

To participate, contact any Relay for Life member or send an email to rfldodge1@gmail.com or contact Wilson at 402-880-8569.

Stephanie Stephenson, ACS senior development manager, also notes how the organization helps those with cancer.

“The American Cancer Society is working every day to advance research, deliver lifesaving programs and services, and ensure continued public discussion about the important issues in cancer,” Stephenson said. “Our work has helped lead to a 32% decline in the U.S. cancer death rate from 1991 to 2019.”