Area residents are invited to free Public Enrichment Gatherings.
The events take place from 5-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Powerhouse Apartments, 734 N. Park Ave., in Fremont.
PEG2 is a free, monthly group open to anyone interested and offers an opportunity for attendees socialize and meet new people.
“It’s meant to offer a fun and engaging way for people to meet new friends,” said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of Uniquely Yours Stability Support in Fremont. “There is usually a guiding topic and fun craft or art projects.”
Lisa O’Connell facilitates the group. O’Connell has been involved with special needs education for more than 20 years. She is a Circle of Security Parenting graduate. Her background includes serving as a Love & Logic co-facilitator and parent lead for Community Cafes.
Ritter noted something else.
“The group is able to identify a topic of interest if they want,” she said. “Lisa finds a speaker who can come and share detailed information on a topic that the group wants to learn about.”
A previous group completed a service project for a local nursing home.
The group also can join a nutrition workshop on the third Tuesday of each month. This workshop includes games and information.
Registration is required by calling 402-727-UYSS (8977) or Lisa at 402-719-9614 or emailing at Lisa@UYSS.org.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.
The agency has been involved in helping those affected by recent flooding.
UYSS provides a variety of services, including an interview clothing shop, community computer lab and resume assistance.
The agency, which started in 2007, also shares information about all the other resources and services in the area that could be of assistance to those affected by the flooding.
It also is planning a fundraising Charity Garage Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the agency at 240 N. Main St.