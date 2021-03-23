Public hearing on Thursday to focus on groundwater management area

At the open house, staff members will be manning display tables that showcase information related to the proposed changes to the groundwater management area. Board and staff members will be available and will be ready to engage in one-on-one conversations about the proposed changes.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to provide written or oral feedback to the district, and both forms of testimony carry equal weight at the hearing. A court reporter will be present and will be creating an official record of the oral comments that are received. Those comments will be transcribed and provided in written form to the district.

Writing materials will also be provided to allow stakeholders who wish to provide feedback on the proposed changes in written form. The written testimony and the transcription of the oral comments will be provided to the Board of Directors, at a later date, and they will review the testimony prior to taking any additional action.