Public input meeting for Maple Creek Watershed Plan held in Howells

After the Q&A, participants were able to go into breakout sessions and visit stations to discuss questions on the project and planning process. They were also able to leave written comments for the organizations.

At the event, LENRD Projects Manager Curt Becker said at the event that the plan needed the public’s ideas and wanted to work with them on its formulation.

“Dams are not the only option,” he said. “We can work together to get other flood reduction and conservation practices on the land, including buffer strips, detention cells, wetland enhancement and levee and channel improvements.”

Becker told the Fremont Tribune he was pleased with the open house’s attendance and input received.

“We want the people from the watershed to drive and develop this plan,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a situation where the employees here are coming up with this plan for them, so it was good to get the number of people and get a fair amount of feedback from them.”

Any landowners interested in supporting any type of project on their property can reach out to Becker at 402-371-7313 or cbecker@lenrd.org.