Public input meeting for Maple Creek Watershed Plan held in Howells

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District had an open house for landowners, stakeholders and other members of the public on the Maple Creek Watershed Plan earlier this month.
The event took place Sept. 15 at the Howells Ballroom in Howells with the aim to provide attendees with information on the plan and gather input and ideas from the almost 250 people in attendance.
“We are not promoting or pushing any specific project, especially if it’s unaccepted by the landowners. This plan is yours to develop,” LENRD General Manager Mike Sousek said at the event. “We want to hear your thoughts and work with you to put your ideas into action to protect the watershed.”
LENRD is working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service on the watershed plan, which will identify projects that can be held in parts of Dodge, Cuming, Colfax, Stanton and Platte counties.
Overall, the plan aims to reduce the risk of flooding by providing flood damage reduction to the watershed, located in northeast Nebraska.
Sousek provided the public with a brief overview of the plan and said the projects needed to be driven by the stakeholders, as no efforts had been taken to start any projects yet.
Several members of FYRA Engineering, the hired consultant for the plan, also gave a presentation on the plan’s preparation followed by a question-and-answer period.
After the Q&A, participants were able to go into breakout sessions and visit stations to discuss questions on the project and planning process. They were also able to leave written comments for the organizations.
At the event, LENRD Projects Manager Curt Becker said at the event that the plan needed the public’s ideas and wanted to work with them on its formulation.
“Dams are not the only option,” he said. “We can work together to get other flood reduction and conservation practices on the land, including buffer strips, detention cells, wetland enhancement and levee and channel improvements.”
Becker told the Fremont Tribune he was pleased with the open house’s attendance and input received.
“We want the people from the watershed to drive and develop this plan,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a situation where the employees here are coming up with this plan for them, so it was good to get the number of people and get a fair amount of feedback from them.”
Any landowners interested in supporting any type of project on their property can reach out to Becker at 402-371-7313 or cbecker@lenrd.org.
“That’s probably the most important thing that we need to get out there,” he said, “is we’re looking for individuals that want to work with us and come up with some solutions and get some practices on the ground.”