Public input sought at flood reduction meeting

JEO Consulting Group along with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) had a meeting Thursday night to discuss the Rawhide Creek watershed and gain public input.

After the devastating regional flooding of 2019, Dodge County partnered with the NRCS to assess flooding risks and reduce the possibility of major flooding throughout towns happening again.

The meeting Thursday is the first step in a years-long effort to assess areas and develop plans to reduce flooding in the future.

John Peterson, a project manager at JEO, was the main speaker.

“This study is to understand the flood risks with the Rawhide Creek watershed and then take that understanding to identify potential solutions,” Peterson said.

The study is still in its infancy and still needs time to identify areas that would need solutions.

During the meeting, JEO, Dodge County and the NRCS representatives sought to hear the public’s thoughts and concerns with areas they know would be problematic and solutions they believe would help or hurt their land both economically and environmentally.

The watershed is about 220 square miles, equivalent to about 142,000 acres of land and crop grounds.

This project is funded 100% by the NRCS, specifically the WFPO or Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations, but that is not guaranteed if the project goes over budget.

“No local dollars will be involved at this stage, but if something does go into construction, there could be some local cost share involved in terms of land rights or permitting needs. For right now though, this is all federally funded,” Peterson said.

Because the program is funded by NRCS, the benefits must be given to agriculture.

“Requirements are that at least 20% of the benefits of the project have to go to agricultural ground or local communities,” Peterson said.

After the project’s completion, it will be up to the local sponsor to maintain the finished project. This would fall specifically on the Joint Water Management Board.

“The planning phase of this project is supposed to be complete in March of 2023. At that time, the plan should identify an alternative (solution). It will still be up to the local sponsors to decide to move forward. If they decide to go forward then start the final design phase which can take two years then a construction phase after that,” Peterson said.

The projected timeline for Rawhide Watershed, for now, involves the planning phase taking until March 2023. The final design phase is expected to last two years with the construction phase taking anywhere from two to five years to complete. The shortest estimate shows a potential solution in place by 2027.

Discussion involved identifying some of the major factors that play into flooding into the area, and not just Rawhide Creek.

“We realize there are flood risks from multiple sources, it’s not just Rawhide itself,” Peterson said. “There’s potential for overflow from Shell Creek and from the Platte River. It can be from local rainfall, regional rainfall, snow melt, ice jams, overflows and it’s all stuff we have to take into account in our study.”

Peterson talked about previous successes and factors to take into account as the project moves forward.

“We did a project for the city of Grand Island which had a very similar Watershed. We completed this project in early 2019 and it consisted of four dams, a large detention cell and then a section of levee. The project itself totaled about $25 million and soon as it was constructed the flood of 2019 hit. It pretty much saved the side of the city. It saved an estimated $47 million in flood damage so it immediately paid for itself. Understand though that project began planning in 2001 so this is a long process,” Peterson said.

He provided other thoughts.

“When we do these studies, it’s not just a simple engineering exercise where we see what reduces flooding and how much it costs,” Peterson said. “We have to look at all the economics. We look at how much benefits do you get versus how much it costs, we look at infrastructure with homes and businesses that’s impacted, agricultural operation impacts, land rights, cultural resources that could be affected and really a lot of it comes down to local input and local support for a project. If we get through a study and there is no support for the project then it’s not going anywhere.”

The public was offered a chance to speak about questions or suggestions.

One audience member mentioned busting ice jams with explosives. Another said Dodge County hasn’t had anyone one oversee the Rawhide Creek for the past 15 to 20 years. One asked how much agricultural land was flooded in 2019. Peterson said 55% was flooded or the equivalent of more than 70,000 acres of land.

Tom Smith, emergency manager for Dodge County, spoke after the meeting’s completion about his thoughts on the public’s awareness of this project.

“It’s great to see the public here for this. Input is the main goal and it’s what gives us new ways to lessen an impact that could come in the future,” he said.

