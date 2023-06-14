It’s a chance for people to engage in fun activities while learning some serious facts.

And for firefighters like Pam Pabian, it’s an opportunity to share life-saving information, which can help avert tragedies.

The public is invited to the Bob Tichota Fire Prevention Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17. It will take place at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road (go south on County Road 19, off U.S. Highway 30). A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

More than 500 people attended the event last year. All activities – including kids’ games, demonstrations and firetruck rides – along with food at the event are free.

Pabian, the fire prevention coordinator, noted the wide range of activities that have been featured in recent years.

Some include the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) “Respect” trailer which provides information on electricity.

The Nebraska State Patrol brings a rollover/seatbelt simulator, which shows how a seatbelt works in a vehicle rollover collision.

A 911 Dispatch representative teaches kids how to properly use this service to call for help and stresses not to dial it unnecessarily.

Ponca Hills Suicide Yellow Ribbon Prevention of Omaha will provide information on signs people can watch for in loved ones.

A Union Pacific representative will teach about crossing safety.

Pabian said a smoke trailer experience is also part of the event and Smokey the Bear will be on hand to greet guests.

Children will be able to play in water from two aerial firetrucks.

“We have all kinds of kids’ activities and games,” Pabian said.

A fishing game has proven popular. With this game, children “fish” over the side of a deck for a prize. They answer a fire prevention question to reel up a prize.

Attendees are treated are treated to free food – hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and cake—as well.

Pabian noted that the name of the annual event was changed this year to honor the late Bob Tichota of Blair.

Tichota, who was 90 when he died in February 2022, was a longtime proponent of fire prevention activities. The East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op is comprised of 13 surrounding departments that developed the fun day event years ago and is hosting it.

Pabian said the event is paid for via donations. She cited the importance of the event in averting fires and other life-threatening situations.

“The whole purpose of this program is to prevent fires and accidents – so they don’t happen – because then you’re saving lives, you’re saving property,” she said. “It’s just a good thing.”