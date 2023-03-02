Longtime music man Bob Olsen will celebrate his 94th birthday in a big way.

On March 11, he’ll present “Bob Olsen’s All Star Jazz Concert.”

The public is invited to the event from 7-8:30 p.m. in Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling Tom Adamson at 402-719-6748 or via email at tadamson@neb.rr.com.

The show will feature jazz tunes, older standards and dancing music.

Olsen, who was born on March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day, has written a medley of Irish songs and also a tribute to the city’s namesake, John C. Fremont. The show will feature both selections.

Attendees can hear songs including, “Fireman’s Polka,” “Danny Boy” and “Don’t Be Ashamed of Your Age.”

Far from being ashamed of his age, Olsen has been part of the local music scene for decades.

Olsen formerly taught instrumental music for Fremont Public Schools and has brought some of his former students, along with other musicians, together for local events.

Returning this year will be Paul Haar, associate professor of saxophone and director of jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Haar will conduct and play his saxophone, Olsen said.

Olsen’s all-stars include band directors, Dan Sodomka of Aurora, who will play the tuba, and Roger Dill of Valley, who will play the trumpet. Bob Zagozda, who lives in Omaha, will play tenor saxophone.

“He is a polka king,” Olsen said of Zagozda. “He’s had numerous polka bands and is well-known among his fellow musicians.”

Olsen’s niece, Judy Redlawsk of Pennsylvania, an airplane and helicopter pilot, will play the flute.

A break in the show is planned during which trumpet player and band director Rollie Otte of Morse Bluff will lead a select group of young polka musicians from around the state.

Dan Wondra, a professional dance teacher of Papillion, will bring some of his students dance the jitterbug.

“Part of the festivities will be based on Bob’s upcoming birthday,” Adamson said.

The show also is dedicated in memory of Olsen’s dear friend, Norm Sodomka, the father of Dan Sodomka.

Adamson will serve as master of ceremonies. For about five years, Adamson has written lyrics and Olsen’s composed the melodies for songs that tell stories in various musical styles.

They’ve written 332 songs so far.

“I bring him the words. He brings me the music,” Adamson said.

Adamson notes that he can hear Olsen’s music as he walks down a hallway to his friend’s residence.

“Just follow the music and you’ll find Bob,” Adamson said.

Olsen has long been an instrumental part of Fremont’s musical heritage.

His dad, Walter, taught instrumental music at Fremont Public Schools for 38 years.

Bob Olsen was in sixth grade when he played his first professional job. He performed with various bands, playing for radio shows in New York City and Chicago.

Olsen graduated from Fremont High School in 1947 and Midland College in 1951. Olsen later earned a master’s degree from UNL.

His father retired from teaching at FHS in 1961 and that year Olsen began teaching instrumental music for FPS. He did that for the next 35 years.

Later in life, Olsen served as a volunteer, teaching instrumental music to students at the Eastern Star Masonic Home for Children for a few years.

These days, Olsen looks forward to the musical program and hopes many people will attend.

“I think they will have a nice experience and they will hear top professionals playing original songs,” Olsen said.

Other longtime favorites should produce memories for some attendees.

“There’s enough diversity in the music so I think there will be something in there for all persons to enjoy,” Olsen said.

Adamson hopes to see some attendees dancing. And everyone can help Olsen commemorate yet another milestone.