Public invited to dedication of Gold Star Mothers marker

Since 1936 the last Sunday of September has been observed as Gold Star Mother's Day, to honor mothers who have lost sons or daughters in service of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2011 it was amended by President Barack Obama to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.

On this day the public is asked to express their gratitude and respect for our nation’s Gold Star Mothers and the immediate family members of fallen military service members.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a special observance will be held at the Fremont Veterans Park, to dedicate a granite marker in honor of Gold Star Mothers.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fremont Veterans Park, 1556 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

The placement and dedication of the marker is a project of the Fremont Lewis-Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, with the cooperation of various Fremont veterans organizations and the Fremont Veterans Park Committee.

This is an opportunity for interested citizens to recognize and express gratitude to Gold Star Mothers and their families and to pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.