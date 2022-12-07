Public invited to donate to holiday food drive

Chris Leaver knows a food pantry is the first line of defense against hunger.

And with rising grocery prices, Leaver believes the need for food this year will be greater than ever.

That’s why Leaver hopes people will donate to the 2022 Holiday Food Drive, which serves people in Dodge County and a 15-mile radius of Fremont.

Leaver is a retirement advisor and partner with RetirePath Advisors (previously Thrivent), which sponsors the program. He coordinates the drive, which began in 1996 and annually provides thousands of pounds of food to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

As in past years, lists of needed food items have been sent to churches in Dodge County. The lists include items such as a peanut butter, cereal, meat and a host of canned food goods, and their costs.

For instance, a donor could contribute $19.58 for 24 cans of chicken noodle soup or $67.90 for 48 cans of tuna in water.

Donors mark the food items they wish to purchase on the form, making out a check for the amount to their church.

The church then compiles all the donors’ checks and writes one check with the total to Care Corps’ LifeHouse for the food pantry.

That check, along with the forms, needs to be mailed or dropped off at the RetirePath Advisor’ office, 419 W. Judy Drive in Fremont. The checks and lists are needed no later than Dec. 20 so a master list can be made for the items, which are purchased at wholesale prices.

“Once the master list is compiled, we will contact the grocery distributor and put together a truckload of food,” Leaver said.

The food is delivered directly to the Care Corps’ LifeHouse pantry, typically during the week of Christmas.

About $35,000 worth of food, about a full truckload, was purchased in 2020.

In 2021, the food drive was adjusted because Care Corps’ LifeHouse received a Community Development Block Grant-Covid (CDBG-CV) to fight food insecurity, said Julie Sleister, executive managing director.

“As the grant period comes to its end, we need the food drive going forward to provide food to those most in need,” Sleister said.

Sleister sees the critical need.

“The annual drive is so important as food insecurity is much higher today than it was two years ago,” she said.

Throughout the years, the Care Corps’ LifeHouse food pantry has helped people in a variety of situations including: elderly people on fixed incomes; veterans; single-parent families, college students; and individuals in other economically disadvantaged situations.

Sleister said that for the most part, the pantry is accessed by those:

Needing a one-time supply of nutritious food due to an unexpected expense, which needs to be paid, such as a medical bill or car repair;

Struggling to avoid homelessness and who rely monthly on the pantry to make ends meet;

Successfully gaining independence from having been homeless and who are filling their pantries for the first time in their new home.

“Households who access the pantry can use their limited earnings for other expenses such as utilities and rent,” Sleister said.

Sleister appreciates the food drive.

“The food drive is a wonderful tradition,” Sleister said. “I love to see our church community work together to make sure our neighbors have the food they need to be healthy and to work with Chris and his team to unload all the food from a semi onto our shelves.”

Sleister noted that the weather isn’t always balmy when the food is dropped off.

“It’s usually cold when we unload, but that doesn’t stop the group; it’s fun to watch them work together in hats and gloves making sure everything is in its place,” Sleister said. “I always leave with a smile.”

Those who didn’t get a list of needed items, but who’d like to donate can get one at the RetirePath Advisors’ office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.