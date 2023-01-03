 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to drive-thru cinnamon roll event at Nye Square

Local News

Nye Square will host its First Friday Cinnamon Roll event on Friday, Jan. 6.

Anyone can drive through Nye Square in Fremont from 9-10 a.m. for a cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

The event takes place on the first Friday of each month.

