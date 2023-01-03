Public invited to drive-thru cinnamon roll event at Nye Square

Nye Square will host its First Friday Cinnamon Roll event on Friday, Jan. 6.
Anyone can drive through Nye Square in Fremont from 9-10 a.m. for a cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.
The event takes place on the first Friday of each month.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
