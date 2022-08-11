 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to event to honor pastor

  • Updated
Rev. Tom Nevius

Nevius

The public is invited to the 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14  worship service when the Rev. Tom Nevius will preach his last sermon at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

A celebration luncheon and program is set for 11 a.m. The public also is invited to that event in the church fellowship hall.

Nevius is retiring. He has been a pastor at Fremont Alliance Church for 19 years.

