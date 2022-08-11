Public invited to event to honor pastor

The public is invited to the 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 worship service when the Rev. Tom Nevius will preach his last sermon at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.
A celebration luncheon and program is set for 11 a.m. The public also is invited to that event in the church fellowship hall.
Nevius is retiring. He has been a pastor at Fremont Alliance Church for 19 years.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
