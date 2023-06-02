Katie Roberts got a first-hand look at all the art in a new exhibit.

Roberts is a volunteer and member of the Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA), which will host the “All Members Show” this month.

The public is invited to a free reception for the show from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. More than 70 pieces by almost 50 artists will be on display in the show, which includes watercolor and oil paintings, fiber art, pottery and photography.

Unlike some shows which have certain stipulations that artists must follow to be able to display their works, this exhibit has offered them more flexibility.

Artists did need to be an art association member to participate in this exhibit, but could enter works made of any medium.

They were able to bring works they created in a class or made several years ago. One is displaying a piece made while the person was in high school in the 1970s. Another artist brought two pieces her grandmother created in the 1940s and 1950s. Various artists are exhibiting works they made in a class.

“It’s fun to give people the freedom to showcase any work that they wish,” said Lindi Janulewicz, executive director of the FAAA.

Roberts had the opportunity to display all the artwork.

“I do not consider myself an artist, so my contribution is hanging the show,” Roberts said. “I find a great amount of satisfaction in bringing order out of chaos.”

The exhibit work begins after the artists bring all their works to the gallery.

“Katie looks at them all and she arranges and coordinates and organizes and hangs every piece into a beautiful display and literally creates the exhibit – and there’s an art to that,” Janulewicz said.

Roberts sees an advantage to her work.

“I consider it a privilege to be one of the first people to see all the art that’s come in and I try to arrange it to complement each piece,” Roberts said.

Some artworks are for sale and one sold before the show’s opening.

“This show always uncovers some new, fun thing that we learn about each other,” Janulewicz said. “We learn that someone that we’ve known for a long time has this incredible talent that maybe we didn’t know that they possessed. Or maybe we had no idea that they’d been working on a certain piece that they’re displaying.”

Janulewicz describes the art association as a family.

“We’re all very, very close as members of this organization and it’s a really cool opportunity to learn something new about your art family,” Janulewicz said. “And I love that,”

Janulewicz noted that new people are always invited to join the art association. The group is open to members of all ages.

She encourages the public to attend the show.

“I hope they attend to expose themselves to the talent that is right here in their own backyard,” Janulewicz said. “There are people, who are right here in our Fremont area, who possess so much artistic talent and creativity.”

Roberts hopes people attend the show to see the gallery itself. And seeing the works of other everyday artists might even inspire the artist that exists within those who attend.

Janulewicz added that the art association offers all sorts of classes for adults and children. Several artists have works in the current show that they created in classes at the gallery.

Some artists whose works are in the June show will speak during the reception and also at the Third Thursday Lunch and Learn, which starts at 11:30 a.m., June 15 in the downtown gallery. Cost is $15 for the event, which includes a catered lunch and artists’ talk.

Gallery admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The Art Emporium, which features gifts for sale, is open as well. More FAAA information is available at 92west.org or by calling 402-721-7779.