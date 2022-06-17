Public invited to fire prevention fun day

Fire safety isn’t just for kids.

It’s for people of all ages — whether you’re a teen at college or a nursing home resident.

“It’s amazing the stuff you learn,” said Pam Pabian, fire prevention coordinator for the East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op.

On Saturday, the public is invited to a Fire Prevention Fun Day for people of all ages.

Activities are set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road (go south on County Road 19, off U.S. Highway 30). A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

A host of activities — kids’ games, demonstrations and firetruck rides — are planned and free hamburgers, hot dogs and chips will be served.

The Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department and East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op are hosting the annual event.

Pabian, a firefighter for the Morse Bluff Rural Volunteer Fire Department, believes the education is important, citing it as a contributing factor to a decrease in fire calls.

Kids can go through the smoke trailer, where they can learn to get down low and crawl and find the nearest exit.

Smokey the Bear will make an appearance along with Sparky, a Dalmatian pup.

A 911 Dispatch representative from Fremont will be onsite to teach kids how to properly use this service to call for help and not to dial it unnecessarily. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand.

The Nebraska State Patrol will bring its rollover/seatbelt simulator, which shows how a seatbelt works in a vehicle rollover collision.

“You sit in there and they actually turn these kids upside down,” Pabian said.

Union Pacific Railroad will teach about crossing safety. A UP representative will stress the importance of staying off railroad tracks and not going around crossing arms.

“You cannot stand on a railroad track and take a picture going either way,” Pabian said.

This is a safety risk and is considered trespassing on railroad property. Trespassing onto railroad property, including tracks, bridges, buildings and signal towers is illegal.

Along with demonstrations, a variety of kids’ games will be part of the event. Games include Connect 4, corn hole, Plinko and a fishing game.

Firetruck rides will be available. Aerial trucks will spray water for kids to play in, she said.

This marks the seventh year for the event.

“It would have been our eighth, but we couldn’t do it during COVID,” she said.

Pabian encourages the public to attend.

“If you’ve ever been to a fire and you’re a firefighter and you have to pull somebody out and they haven’t made it, it’s pretty devastating, especially when it’s a child,” she said.

The event is designed to help people learn how to prevent a fire before it would start.

“We do other stuff throughout the year, but this is a huge event,” she said. “The first year, I think we had 150 people. Last year, I think we had 500 people. If we can prevent a tragedy before it happens, that’s exactly what our program is all about.”

