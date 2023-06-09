In a season of planting and gardening, First Lutheran Church members hope to grow in fellowship with each other and the community.

So this summer, the church on the east end of Fremont is planning various events with the theme of “Cultivating Kindness.”

“We decided we wanted to do an old-fashioned potluck. The thought was to cultivate fellowship,” said Heidi Richmond, director of First Third Ministries at the church.

On Sunday, June 11, the church will host a potluck meal and a silent auction for desserts, in addition to the worship service.

Typically, the church has two morning worship services — at 8:45 and 10:45 — but this Sunday only, it will have a combined service at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to all three events. Richmond also said the church will be open at 8:30 a.m. for those who’d like to get an early start in placing their dessert bids.

“People can bid on the desserts before, during and after the 10 o’clock worship,” she said.

Immediately after the worship service, the church will set up the potluck in its fellowship hall. Attendees then will have a last chance to bid on a dessert.

Winners of the silent auction will be announced during the meal.

“We’ll leave it up to the winners to decide if they want to share their dessert that morning or take it home or give it to someone — whatever suits them,” Richmond said.

Richmond said potluck and dessert auction aren’t the only events in the works.

Throughout the summer, the church is planning other fundraising activities, such as a garden market or bakers market on Sunday mornings starting later in July.

In addition, the church is working on its Food Truck Festival from 5-7 p.m. July 27 in the church parking lot. Participants can eat at tables at the church or buy the food to go.

Proceeds from these events will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way (FAUW), which has helped individuals and families throughout the community for years.

“We have a number of nonprofits in the community that we support. We haven’t had an opportunity to do anything yet for United Way this year,” Richmond said.

Richmond notes the chance for fellowship that the various events offer.

“We always want to bring people together for fun and an opportunity to get to know each other on a deeper level,” she said. “Food is a good way to do that.”

People need not be First Lutheran members to attend. If taking part in the potluck, attendees are asked to bring a main dish and a side dish to share.

FAUW Executive Director Christy Fiala appreciates the church’s efforts.

“First Lutheran Church is an amazing community partner,” Fiala said. “I am entirely grateful to the church leadership and membership for their support of Fremont Area United Way and the community at large.”

Fiala also lauds the service and ingenuity the church demonstrates with its projects.

“They really work toward servant leadership and they work toward serving the community in any way they can — in new and creative ways,” Fiala said. “And it’s impressive.”