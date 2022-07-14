Public invited to food truck festival fundraiser

For Kristin Johnson and Heidi Richmond, it’s a chance to bring people together for a good cause.

Both are working with a Food Truck Festival from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the parking lot of First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The public is invited to the event, which will feature five food trucks – Sauce Bosses BBQ; Table Grace Ministries (meatballs); Nick’s Street Eats hot dogs; Sabor Costeño; and Scotty’s Shaved Ice.

Event proceeds will go to the Fremont Area United Way and other area food partnerships.

The church’s summer theme is “At the Table with Jesus.” In keeping with that theme, the church is hosting the event.

During his earthly ministry, Jesus ate with a variety of people at tables.

“We decided one of the programs that we would like to do is to bring people together around a table,” said Johnson, a First Lutheran deacon.

She believes a picnic table sounds like a good place to bring people together in the summer.

“Because it would be an opportunity to bring people together, it would be a great opportunity to support some of the nonprofit organizations that deal with food in our community that feed people around tables,” Johnson said.

Johnson said food insecurities continue at local elementary schools and Fremont High School.

“We thought this would be a good way to help with those food insecurities,” Johnson said.

Event attendees can come to the parking lot and choose the truck they want to buy food from and sit at a picnic table in the church parking lot. Some tables will be put under an awning for shade and protection in case of rain.

The food trucks will provide a portion of the sales to the church, which will send those donations to United Way and other charities. Table Grace will use sale proceeds to support its ministry.

Attendees also can purchase food and take it home.

The women hope area residents will attend.

“It’s going to be a fun time to meet with people from the community and to be able to feed your family in an easy way, knowing you’re giving back to the community and it’s all good food for a good cause,” said Richmond, director of First Third Ministries at the church.

The church has a spacious parking lot. The women said music will be playing and there will be a fun atmosphere.

Christy Fiala, executive director of Fremont Area United Way, appreciates the church and the fundraiser.

“It is absolutely impressive that First Lutheran continues to work to support food security for families in the community and this is just another example of their collaborative effort in Fremont,” Fiala said.