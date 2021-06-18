Public invited to help with Diaper Derby

“We try to have some fun with it,” Johnson said of the competition.

The goal of helping families in need is heartfelt and more serious.

Johnson said the LFS center helps people learn how to be better parents. It helps break the cycle that is repeated when neglected children grow up to neglect their own babies.

The center provides classes and activities for troubled families often referred to them by the courts.

They earn points by attending classes and doing healthy family activities with their children. These parents then may go to Sara’s Boutique at the center to “buy” items like diapers.

Johnson said disposable diapers are expensive with some of the bigger boxes costing $50 or more and families go through diapers quickly.

People who come to the center can learn how to parent and are able to provide necessities for their children at the same time.

It takes approximately 25,000 diapers to keep the boutique’s shelves stocked for a year to meet the needs of the families.

“Last year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were still able to raise a combined total of 24,524 diapers,” Johnson said.