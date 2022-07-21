Public invited to homegrown play "Of Pearls and Swine"

It began with a grandmother’s story about people and a pig on a farm.

Now, that story has been transformed into a new play about family and the value of being connected.

This weekend, audiences can see “Of Pearls and Swine” at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 and 2 p.m., Sunday, July 24. Cost is $15 per person.

Tickets are available at fremontoperahouse.org or the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce office, 128 Sixth St., or at the door of the opera house before shows.

Cousins Barbara Perry Dahlhauser, a 1969 Archbishop Bergan High School graduate, and Mimi Terry Bommarito of Orinda, California, wrote the original play for the first-ever Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference in 2021.

Their play was selected to be staged this year.

The idea for the play began with a true story the women’s grandmother told them. The story comes from a wedding in the late 1800s on a Newport, Nebraska, farm, which is still in the family.

“We have embellished it to combine the past and the present to tell the story and, along the way, give a bit of a lesson,” said Dahlhauser, now of Omaha.

Dahlhauser said the play begins with four, present-day cousins, who are together when their grandmother, Pearl, appears and tells her story.

The story involves a mischievous pig that attacks a family member and the account proceeds from there.

“It’s a lesson about strong-willed women and ornery pigs,” Dahlhauser said.

The play is lighthearted, while providing a message about the importance of family.

“It’s a story of how families are connected,” Dahlhauser said. “We hope the audience comes away with this feeling like they are coming home when they watch it.”

Both women have written published works.

Bommarito writes a monthly column for the Orinda newspaper.

“I’ve written several stories that have been published and poems, so we both have the experience of writing and the enjoyment from that,” Dahlhauser said.

Given the sense of disconnectedness many people had during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dahlhauser said she and Bommarito realized how people need to reach out to each other and tell their stories.

The women had fun writing their script.

“We are both imaginative, funny sorts so we just built off each other and collaborated and came up with a very enjoyable script,” Dahlhauser said.

Dahlhauser said they got a lot of help from professional writers Ehren Parks and Beaufield Berry, who gave oral critiques after plays were read at the competition.

The women were excited to learn their play had been chosen to be performed at the opera house.

“We were over the moon,” she said.

Dahlhauser complimented FOH Executive Director Lee Meyer for assembling a cast to stage the play. Meyer is directing the show.

“Fremont has a great reservoir of talent,” Dahlhauser said.

Dahlhauser hopes the public attends.

“It’s everyday life,” Dahlhauser said. “It’s kind of like Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town.’ You get the feeling of what the benefits are of the good life in Nebraska.”