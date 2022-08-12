Public invited to March for Christ

It began with a simple prayer request.

Fremonter Tina Skibstead was praying during her morning devotions.

“If there’s anything you want me to do for you Lord, bring it to my heart,” Skibstead prayed.

From that request came an event planned for this weekend called, “March for Christ.”

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the picnic table shelter at John C. Fremont City Park on Eighth Street.

Participants will meet at the shelter, then embark on a 2- to 3-mile march with posters and signs proclaiming the presence of Christ in the community.

The rectangular march route will go from the park shelter, north down Broad Street, east on 23rd Street, then south on Clarkson Avenue and west on Eighth Street back to the park shelter.

Skibstead said the march will end at about 2:30 p.m. at the park shelter where the walk began.

Participants are encouraged to bring bottled water and either a lawn chair or a blanket and sit and hear a message from Mark Bonkiewicz, head of “Nebraskans for Founders Values.”

Skibstead told how the event came to be.

She said after praying and asking God what she could do for him, she remembered being part of a March for Dimes event years ago.

Skibstead believes the Lord put it on her heart to have a march for Christ.

The local woman said she asked the Lord to guide her steps and what route he wanted her to take and to raise up people to help her.

She cites the purpose of the event.

“It’s for people to recognize who Jesus is and that there’s a better life out there for them,” Skibstead said. “It’s to bring the community of Fremont to get to know Jesus and their rights to worship and praise God.”

During his talk in the park, Bonkiewicz will share his concern about the nation’s 1st Amendment rights of freedom to worship.

A former farmer and rancher in Sidney, Nebraska, Bonkiewicz raised winter wheat, edible beans and 500 head of lambs each year.

Three years of drought and poor prices forced him to leave the farm, Bonkiewicz said in a press release.

Bonkiewicz moved to Omaha, where he had a 35-year career selling construction services and label solutions. He also launched and operated his own consulting firm for 10 years. The firm specialized in strategic planning and customized sales training.

For the first 59 years of his life, Bonkiewicz voted in elections and helped a candidate or two with literature drops.

Then for weeks during early morning prayer, Bonkiewicz said he heard the Lord telling him to be a man of both prayer and action and to protect all his children.

The result, Bonkiewicz said, was “Nebraskans for Founders’ Values, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Bonkiewicz said members of this organization are guardians of 1st Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion in all 93 Nebraska counties.

The NFFV hosted 38 workshops, called “Legislature 101 Bootcamps,” in all areas of the state in 2020 and 2021, Bonkiewicz stated in his biography.

Bonkiewicz said the decline in moral standards in the United States in the last 40 years has been a major concern to him.

But he said his No. 1 concern has been “how churches in America were relegated as non-essential services due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said Christians must pray and work hard now to help churches regain and keep essential service status before the next medical challenge.

Bonkiewicz and his wife, Paula, have two adult sons and two grandchildren.

Skibstead hopes people attend Sunday’s event.

“There’s a lot of people who are searching for something and maybe this will help them see a different life,” she said.