The public is invited to the Relay For Life of Dodge County event from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, June 3 on the Midland University campus.

This marks the 25th year for the event, which includes a silent auction, shaved ice, food available from Hy-Vee, live music provided by “The Arthrighteous Brothers.”

Waverle Monroe from KETV Channel 7 News is the guest speaker.

New and/or gently used shoes will be donated to Lutheran Family Services. Attendees are asked to bring their shoe donations to the event.

Area cancer survivors are invited to come for a complimentary meal at 5 p.m. Survivors can still register at www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

Luminaria will be available onsite prior to the luminaria ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

Visit www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone or follow us on Facebook at Relay For Life of Dodge County.