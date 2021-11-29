 Skip to main content
Public invited to Rinne retirement party on Dec. 2

The public is invited to a retirement party for Jerry Rinne, president and chief executive officer of the Fremont Family YMCA.

Guests are invited to stop by between 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Hazel R. Keene Lodge at Christensen Family YMCA Camp, 3402 W. Military Ave.

Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Rinne is retiring after 33 years of service to the local YMCA. Fremont’s YMCA is the largest, square-footage Y in the United States. During his tenure as CEO, Rinne oversaw $32.1 million in fundraising for Y construction projects.

Jerry Rinne

Rinne
