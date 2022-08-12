Public invited to Rotary Fly-In Breakfast at Fremont airport

Gary Bolton recalls the thrilled looks on the kids’ faces.

He’s seen those looks when children attend the Fremont Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast.

For years, the local club has hosted the breakfast at Fremont Municipal Airport.

Adults and kids attend the event to eat pancakes and view a variety of aircraft, which pilots fly to Fremont from various locations.

The public is invited to the fundraising event, scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Tickets are $5 each. Kids younger than age 5 get in for free. Breakfast tickets are available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963.

Tickets also are available the day of the event.

Bolton, a past Rotary president, said an average of 600 people attend the event each year.

Those who attend can watch airplanes fly in and be parked for display.

In the past, guests have been able to see refurbished planes from an actual Russian trainer plane, a small plane with a very unique design,” Bolton said.

In 2020, Omahan Bruce Mundie flew a replica of the Nieuport 28 plane to the breakfast.

Mundie said his plane was a tribute to Lt. Quentin Roosevelt, killed in action in a similar aircraft during World War I.

Quentin was the youngest son of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and to date is the only child of a U.S. President to die in combat.

Bolton said no airplane rides will be offered, but guests can look at the aircraft.

“Some guys have their (aircraft) doors open and you can peek inside,” Bolton said. “For some kids and, even adults, it’s the first time they’ve ever looked inside a small plane.”

Bolton remembers the expressions on children’s faces when they’ve seen planes land.

One year, the Nebraska Air National Guard helicopter was brought to the event.

“They allowed people to go inside and sit,” Bolton said. “The look on those little kids’ faces. They had no idea how large these things really are and I think that’s the neatest thing I recall from our event. Kids get so excited.”

Bolton said the National Guard aircraft won’t be at the Fremont event this year, but kids get excited to see the LifeNet helicopter.

The LifeNet helicopter will be at the site from 9 a.m. until noon, unless they get a call.

Besides viewing aircraft, attendees can partake in other activities.

Children can enjoy face painting and balloons with a clown from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Some people with classic cars will display their vehicles near the large hangar where the breakfast is served.

Sid Dillon Chevrolet is providing a four-seat golf cart to transport anyone who has a disability and can’t walk from their car to the hangar and back.

Bolton said the club is hosting the event in conjunction with Boy Scout Troop 104 of Fremont and Troop 110 of North Bend.

The boys help set up and take down tables and chairs. They cook the pancakes and sausage and serve them along with juice and coffee.

“We share the proceeds with them,” Bolton said. “It’s a money maker for them also.”

Rotarians use the proceeds for college scholarships and community projects.

The club gives three, $1,000 scholarships each year. Two of those go to two graduating seniors from Fremont Senior High School and one goes to a senior from Archbishop Bergan High School.

“We participate in a lot of local projects for the community, too,” Bolton said.

For example, the club refurbished the 5th and K Rotary Park years ago.

“We bought the playground and spruced it up,” he said.

The club has contributed to Wishing Wheels, a nonprofit organization that has given hundreds of bikes to local children and youth.

One year, the Rotary Club gave backpacks away to kids.

It also has contributed funds to Fremont Splash Station waterpark, the Keene Memorial Library expansion project and many Fremont Family YMCA building projects.

On the international level, the local club also donates to the Rotary Foundation, best known for its efforts to eradicate polio throughout the world.

Fremonter Dave Mitchell started the fly-in breakfast in the mid-1990s when he was club president.

“We’ve done it annually since 1995,” Bolton said.

Besides breakfast tickets, Rotarians are selling raffle tickets for $5 each to win a pair of tickets to Nebraska football home games.

There will be seven winners – two tickets each – for seven different games. These can be bought in advance from a Rotarian or at the fly-in breakfast.

Bolton encourages the public to come to the event, which many have found enjoyable throughout the years.

“Everybody likes pancakes,” Bolton said, “but they love planes.”