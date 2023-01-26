 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to sign beam to be included in Keene Memorial Library expansion project

Library rendering

This is a rendering for the exterior for the Keene Memorial Library renovation and expansion project.

 Courtesy

Keene Memorial Library is asking the public to be a part of Fremont history.

Through Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public is encouraged to stop by the temporary library at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., to sign one of the structural beams which will be placed in the updated Keene Memorial Library expansion.

Markers will be available at the circulation desk.

