Public invited to sign beam to be included in Keene Memorial Library expansion project

Keene Memorial Library is asking the public to be a part of Fremont history.
Through Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public is encouraged to stop by the temporary library at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., to sign one of the structural beams which will be placed in the updated Keene Memorial Library expansion.
Markers will be available at the circulation desk.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today