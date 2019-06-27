Those looking for some festivities before fireworks in Fremont on July 3 are invited to a special event.
A “Summer Block Party” is planned from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., in Fremont.
There will be inflatables for children of all ages, a dunk tank, water slide and various lawn games and activities. Music will play during the event.
Free treats will include snow cones and cotton candy. Donations will be accepted for hot dogs. No alcohol will be allowed on the premises at this family friendly event.
“The reason we’re having this is to bring our community together and celebrate the independence of our country,” said Joshua Meyer, administrative assistant.
At the end of the event, area residents are invited to gather on the church property to view the fireworks, which start at dusk, at the nearby Christensen Field.
Area residents are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit on to watch the fireworks.
“We really want to provide a fun, safe atmosphere for kids in our community to come together and enjoy a summer day and to reach our community — and show that we care about the people in our community,” Meyer said.