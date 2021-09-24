Public invited to trivia night at library

You don’t have to be Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame to enjoy a little trivia.

This month, Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is hosting its second, in-person trivia event.

Geared toward adults, the event is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the library’s large meeting room, 1030 N. Broad St.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

“We want to give folks another opportunity to have a good time and have some friendly competition,” said Elisa Cruz, adult services librarian.

The library previously had a trivia event in July.

“We had about four teams that showed up and we had a couple fun competitions. Everyone had a really nice time. Everyone was appreciative,” Cruz said.

Participants may compete as individuals or form teams.

Light refreshments will be provided. Top competitors can earn prizes.

Trivia questions will involve general knowledge of various topics including sports, science and pop culture.

“It’s a good mix,” Cruz said.