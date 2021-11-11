Public Meeting For Flood Mitigation Set

The Dodge County Joint Water Management Advisory Board (JWMAB) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will have a public meeting regarding the Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan — Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA).

The meeting is set from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Fremont City Auditorium in the West Community Room. All are welcome to attend and provide comments or questions.

JWMAB is partnering with the NRCS to conduct a planning process that will address flooding concerns and effectively evaluate new strategies for flood prevention and watershed protection for the Rawhide Creek Watershed.

It will focus on agricultural areas in Dodge County spanning approximately from the city of North Bend east to Fremont.

During the public meeting, attendees will be able to learn more from project personnel and ask questions and provide feedback. Written comments will be accepted for up to 14 days after the meeting.

“We’re looking forward to hearing some updates,” said Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. “JEO consulting was awarded the contract and has taken the lead. They have been working closely with our emergency manager Thomas Smith. The venue itself offers an opportunity for discussions between different communities.”

Catastrophic flooding occurred in March 2019 along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers and their tributaries, affecting the communities of North Bend, Fremont, and Inglewood. The Dodge County JWMAB was created to support inter-agency collaborative efforts to identify and implement measures to reduce area flood risks.

The Plan-EA is being prepared to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) responsibilities pertaining to federal financial assistance received through the NRCS’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program.

Part of this project includes an evaluation of environmental resources and impact considerations, and all information gathered during the public meeting will help guide the planning process.

Any written comments or requests regarding the project should be submitted to John Petersen with JEO at 402-392-9923, or mailed directly to the JEO Omaha office at 11213 Davenport Street Ste. 200, Omaha, NE 68154.

