 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical top story

Public Meeting For Flood Mitigation Set

  • 0
Local News

The Dodge County Joint Water Management Advisory Board (JWMAB) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will have a public meeting regarding the Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan — Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA).

The meeting is set from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Fremont City Auditorium in the West Community Room. All are welcome to attend and provide comments or questions.

JWMAB is partnering with the NRCS to conduct a planning process that will address flooding concerns and effectively evaluate new strategies for flood prevention and watershed protection for the Rawhide Creek Watershed.

It will focus on agricultural areas in Dodge County spanning approximately from the city of North Bend east to Fremont.

During the public meeting, attendees will be able to learn more from project personnel and ask questions and provide feedback. Written comments will be accepted for up to 14 days after the meeting.

“We’re looking forward to hearing some updates,” said Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. “JEO consulting was awarded the contract and has taken the lead. They have been working closely with our emergency manager Thomas Smith. The venue itself offers an opportunity for discussions between different communities.”

People are also reading…

Catastrophic flooding occurred in March 2019 along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers and their tributaries, affecting the communities of North Bend, Fremont, and Inglewood. The Dodge County JWMAB was created to support inter-agency collaborative efforts to identify and implement measures to reduce area flood risks.

The Plan-EA is being prepared to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) responsibilities pertaining to federal financial assistance received through the NRCS’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program.

Part of this project includes an evaluation of environmental resources and impact considerations, and all information gathered during the public meeting will help guide the planning process.

Any written comments or requests regarding the project should be submitted to John Petersen with JEO at 402-392-9923, or mailed directly to the JEO Omaha office at 11213 Davenport Street Ste. 200, Omaha, NE 68154.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Fremont teens face charges

Fremont teens face charges

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Red Sea has a new island that was formed in just four days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News