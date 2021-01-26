Public meetings on updated Fremont housing study planned

“We’re already doing some of the things that need to be done,” she said. “We have a very strong housing study committee, a task force that meets regularly, which is kind of one of the first steps into really getting this off the ground.”

Foster said the task force is also working on bringing homes up to standard, as the study states that 48 homes included are lacking complete plumbing, as well as finding opportunity for infill housing for vacant lots.

“And this is something that I found, it looked like coming kind of soon, the age demographic for kind of that senior population is also going to be on the rise,” she said. “So making sure that there’s appropriate housing for seniors will also be important.”

Foster said she hopes the upcoming meeting helps Fremont leaders be able to make better decisions moving forward.

“For those who are working in places where they can help kind of move the housing needle in the right direction, this information will help empower those decisions and that work,” she said.

With the public attending as well, Foster said she’s hoping they can help advocate for the change and growth required for Fremont.