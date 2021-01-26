Public meetings on updated Fremont housing study planned

With the Greater Fremont Development Council completing the update to its five-year housing study earlier this month, a public hearing will take place Thursday.
The meeting will announce the results of the 2021 Dodge County and Communities-Wide Housing Study, an updated version of GFDC’s previous 2017 study.
The event will take place at the Fremont Municipal Building Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required for the event and chairs will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
For those who wish to attend the meeting virtually, the event will be livestreamed on the city of Fremont’s YouTube page. Members of the public will be able to ask any questions they may have.
The five-year study, which involves Dodge County and the village of Cedar Bluffs, is funded by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority with matching funds from GFDC, Fremont Area Community Foundation and Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.
The study was completed by GFDC and CBEF with the assistance of community planning and research consulting firm Hanna:Keelan Associates.
Lauren Foster, director of quality of life for GFDC, said Keith Carl of Hanna:Keelan will attend the meeting in-person, while Tim Keelan will attend virtually.
“They will be taking the public through the updated study, so just kind of providing the new set of numbers that are projected for the next five years as to where we will need to be to ensure that there is enough housing within the Fremont/Dodge County area,” she said.
Additionally, a virtual housing study update forum will start at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11. The event will be livestreamed from the GFDC Facebook page.
At this meeting, Keelan and Carl will discuss the study, along with members of NIFA and Dodge County developers, including Fremont Commons, Bluestem Commons, 505 Building and Murray Management.
Community members who play a role in housing in Fremont will also be present, including the city of Fremont, Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Fremont Area United Way, Fremont Area Habitat Humanity and Rebuilding Together.
“From there, we’re just going to kind of do a roundtable of what the latest updates with some of the current housing projects going on are, and then what some of the folks with some of these other organizations doing right now to kind of address what is in the study,” Foster said.
With the new housing study, Foster said the biggest takeaway is that the Fremont and Dodge County area is still in a housing deficit.
“We’re already doing some of the things that need to be done,” she said. “We have a very strong housing study committee, a task force that meets regularly, which is kind of one of the first steps into really getting this off the ground.”
Foster said the task force is also working on bringing homes up to standard, as the study states that 48 homes included are lacking complete plumbing, as well as finding opportunity for infill housing for vacant lots.
“And this is something that I found, it looked like coming kind of soon, the age demographic for kind of that senior population is also going to be on the rise,” she said. “So making sure that there’s appropriate housing for seniors will also be important.”
Foster said she hopes the upcoming meeting helps Fremont leaders be able to make better decisions moving forward.
“For those who are working in places where they can help kind of move the housing needle in the right direction, this information will help empower those decisions and that work,” she said.
With the public attending as well, Foster said she’s hoping they can help advocate for the change and growth required for Fremont.
“In order for Fremont and this area to grow, we need more people to come and move here and live there,” she said. “And if we don’t have the housing, it really kind of prevents that from happening.”
Questions on the study may be directed to Foster at lauren.foster@fremontecodev.org or GFDC Director of Business Services Kelsey Martinez at kelsey.martinez@fremontecodev.org.