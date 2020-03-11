Public shares support, concerns for Bluestem Commons development

With these housing variations, Dam stated the project would satisfy the municipal code in question.

Several petitions of protest to the re-zoning application were submitted from surrounding residents. Included in documents received to city council members was a letter from Douglas Ritthaler.

In the letter, Ritthaler voiced his opposition toward the project. He said he had “no problem” with the type of development being proposed by the Bluestem Commons development team as long as “it is deemed beneficial to local growth and built in the right location.”

Ritthaler echoed many of the same concerns Holtorf discussed during public comment. Additionally, Ritthaler said the development would be located across town from major Fremont employers such as the Costco Poultry Plant and WholeStone Farms.

“Given this last point, in particular, I don’t believe this location is in the potential residents’ best interest as they will have to deal with weather, safety, commute time to work, and getting kids to school, among other issues,” he said in the letter.

Ritthaler reiterated that he had no issue with the type of development being presented — he stated that he only took issue with its proposed location.