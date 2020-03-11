Public shares support, concerns for Bluestem Commons development

Several members of the public argued both for and against an ordinance for a change in zoning for the planned residential development Bluestem Commons.
The community, developed by Hoppe Homes in Lincoln, is planned out to be located on the northeast side of Fremont. It will consist of 34 acres at the southwest corner of County Road T and Luther Road.
The ordinance would change Bluestem Commons’ current zoning from residential to planned development. Property to the north, west and south of the proposed commons are all currently zoned as rural. The Ritz Lake subdivision to the east is zoned as planned development.
Jake Hoppe, a member of the development team for the project, said the goal of the project is to provide affordable, entry-level housing for Fremont’s workforce.
A staff report submitted by city planning director Jennifer Dam stated that the development would contain 272 total units, which includes a mix of row houses, duplex/triplex units and apartment buildings.
“We picked this site because it presented the ideal residential community for what we are trying to do,” Hoppe said.
The community lies about a mile away from amenities such as grocery stores and elementary schools, Hoppe said. Additionally, the community lies above the one-and-500-year floodplain.
“This plan is a response of considerable community considerations,” he said.
Hoppe said there was discussion among local non-profits, businesses and those familiar with the city’s housing market regarding the potential project. He added that there was a forum for residents who lived in a one-mile radius of where the community would be.
“We didn’t receive any substantive concerns during those forums,” he said.
Hoppe said the project has been the result of a thoughtful process that included community engagement.
“We are committed to being a good neighborhood and neighbor,” he said. “...This will hit price points that Fremont is lacking.”
Greater Fremont Development Council President Garry Clark said he was confident the project would bring forth a great neighborhood for the Fremont community.
“When an innovator desires to help remedy a critical need in your community, ... a yes vote is the only vote that makes sense,” he said.
Attorney Brad Holtorf represented the Ritthaler family, who owns Ritz Lake, during public comment and shared their protest of the development. He said there was concern regarding Bluestem Commons’ location and density.
“We take the position that this location of this type of development is not allowed under the rules you have under your ordinances and state statute,” Holtorf said.
Holtorf noted a specific section of the City of Fremont’s Comprehensive Plan stating that affordable housing developments should be located near areas with the highest level of public and private sector services.
He said Bluestem Commons is too far away from any of these services.
“It’s simply not compatible with that,” Holtorf said.
Holtorf referenced a Nebraska state statute, which determined that Planned Unit Development regulations should be specified in the zoning ordinance.
You have free articles remaining.
He then referenced a section of the city’s municipal code that states that Bluestem Commons must have four different housing types given the number of dwelling units the development proposed.
Holtorf argued that the development only includes three housing types: multi-family apartments, row homes and duplex/triplex homes.
“This type of development is not one that complies with these provisions of the comprehensive plan,” he said.
However, Dam’s staff report regarding the project states that the housing consists of multi-family, two-family, three-family and row-housing with four or more units. In the report, Dam states: “Additionally, the narrative associated with the Planned Development indicates that there will be more than four elevations for the units.”
With these housing variations, Dam stated the project would satisfy the municipal code in question.
Several petitions of protest to the re-zoning application were submitted from surrounding residents. Included in documents received to city council members was a letter from Douglas Ritthaler.
In the letter, Ritthaler voiced his opposition toward the project. He said he had “no problem” with the type of development being proposed by the Bluestem Commons development team as long as “it is deemed beneficial to local growth and built in the right location.”
Ritthaler echoed many of the same concerns Holtorf discussed during public comment. Additionally, Ritthaler said the development would be located across town from major Fremont employers such as the Costco Poultry Plant and WholeStone Farms.
“Given this last point, in particular, I don’t believe this location is in the potential residents’ best interest as they will have to deal with weather, safety, commute time to work, and getting kids to school, among other issues,” he said in the letter.
Ritthaler reiterated that he had no issue with the type of development being presented — he stated that he only took issue with its proposed location.
“I do think it’s become publicly promoted and sensationalized without an in-depth look into all the common-sense factors affecting this decision,” he said.
Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman represented the growing Fremont plant, saying the plant’s growing workforce has expressed concern about housing availability and cost.
“One thing I can tell you is those coming from outside Fremont are making long commutes,” she said. “It’s not easy for all of them.”
Fred Hoppe also spoke to the council regarding his development, saying the location was picked because he believed it fit into the city’s comprehensive plan.
He said the project brings multiple different types of structures to the neighborhood, which will ultimately make it more compatible for people to drive through.
“We build housing people want to live in,” he said.
Fred Hoppe said any assumption that the development would encroach on Ritz Lake was “preposterous.”
“We’re building a neighborhood by ourselves,” he said. “It’s isolated from the neighbors around it.”
The ordinance was brought to a vote with no further discussion between council members following public comment. Councilmember Susan Jacobus’s motion to hold first reading for the ordinance was seconded by council member Michael Kuhns.
The ordinance passed 6-1, with councilmember Glen Ellis voting against.
At 11:18 p.m., Kuhns introduced a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was seconded by council member Mark Legband. The motion passed unanimously.