Public, students give input for Fremont's upcoming plans at open house

Nikolas Davis of Houseal Lavigne said the firm was collecting feedback for the process through various stations at the open house.

“At one station, we’re going over the comprehensive plan recommendations,” he said. “So that’s looking at the visions, looking at the goals.”

Davis said other stations went over the city’s growth strategy and some of the limitations, a generalized land use plan and a transportation map.

Prior to the presentation of the students’ designs, a two-and-a-half-hour design workshop was held with the students and the Planning Department and Houseal Lavigne.

“They drew on a map what they felt were some of the great opportunities downtown, the things they’d like to see, places that they go in other communities that they’d like to bring here, other uses or amenities, if they want to see more plazas or parks or trees, that type of thing,” Davis said.

The students were part of a graphic design class taught by Kristin Strickler and divided into groups of six or seven for each design.

One of the students, ninth-grader Dalton Kelberlau, said he included safer walking areas and adding a greenspace in the middle of roads, which can close during the summer.