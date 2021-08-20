Public, students give input for Fremont's upcoming plans at open house

Members of the Fremont community were able to learn more about plans for the city and give input on its future Wednesday evening at an open house.
The event, hosted by the Planning and Development Department at Fremont City Auditorium, gave the public a look at the city’s upcoming comprehensive plan and unified development code.
“It’s really an exciting time,” Planning Director Jennifer Dam said. “This is a really great time for people to be involved, and then the next meetings that we have as well.”
As well as having educational posters and areas for the public to leave comments and feedback, the event also included proposed redesigns for the downtown area created by Fremont High School students.
The event was attended by various members of the city, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Administrator Brian Newton and members of the Fremont City Council.
One of the councilmembers in attendance was Mark Legband, who called the open house and plan a “great chance for Fremont to move forward.”
“I’m glad they came and had a chance for everyone in the community to come out and give their opinions on everything that’s going on,” he said. “I think it’s great, and I think it’s good for the city.”
The plan and UDC are being developed by Houseal Lavigne Associates, a Chicago-based urban planning and design firm. It met with the Fremont Planning Commission and city council at a joint meeting Tuesday night.
Nikolas Davis of Houseal Lavigne said the firm was collecting feedback for the process through various stations at the open house.
“At one station, we’re going over the comprehensive plan recommendations,” he said. “So that’s looking at the visions, looking at the goals.”
Davis said other stations went over the city’s growth strategy and some of the limitations, a generalized land use plan and a transportation map.
Prior to the presentation of the students’ designs, a two-and-a-half-hour design workshop was held with the students and the Planning Department and Houseal Lavigne.
“They drew on a map what they felt were some of the great opportunities downtown, the things they’d like to see, places that they go in other communities that they’d like to bring here, other uses or amenities, if they want to see more plazas or parks or trees, that type of thing,” Davis said.
The students were part of a graphic design class taught by Kristin Strickler and divided into groups of six or seven for each design.
One of the students, ninth-grader Dalton Kelberlau, said he included safer walking areas and adding a greenspace in the middle of roads, which can close during the summer.
“So when there’s festivals or whatever, there’s booths that can line up around the sidewalks,” he said. “And then there’s more original restaurants because most of our food sources right now are fast food.”
Kirsten Weismantle of Houseal Lavigne said the workshop had students giving feedback on what they’d like to see in downtown Fremont, including more opportunities to dine and shop, as well as making it more youth-friendly.
“A lot of the activities that happen after 7 p.m. are bars, and it’s not really hospitable for a family or a kid that’s underage,” she said. “So creating those opportunities within the community is a major goal of our downtown subarea plan that will be part of the comprehensive plan.”
Additionally, Weismantle said the workshop also had the firm giving a presentation on what being a planner meant.
“A lot of people don’t know what planners do,” she said. “I didn’t know what one did until I was out of college, and then I went back to school to learn how to be one.”
Strickler called the workshop an “awesome opportunity” for students to get exposure to the planning field.
“There seems to be a perception, in general, that there is no money to be made in art,” she said. “This is definitely not the case in this day in age, as almost all careers use art in some fashion or another.”
Legband said he also appreciated the students’ input, which he said provided some “great ideas” for the plan.
“Yes, some of those things would cost a lot of money, but at least they’re giving us some ideas, new perspectives, a young perspective,” he said. “I think it’s super that they’re doing that.”
Davis said he was excited to get feedback from the open house, as well as the Steer Committee and Planning Department, as it prepares the plan and UDC for early 2022.
“We’re sort of at a midpoint in the project before we launch into really getting into the detailed side of our plan recommendations over the next few months,” he said. “So this was an important night for getting that type of feedback.”