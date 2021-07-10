Public urged to attend fire department input meetings

Bre Klinzing was awakened by the trouble code alarm on her phone.
The message was simple:
Smoke alarms were activating at her daycare center.
It was Sunday morning — Father’s Day — when the young Fremonter and owner of Little Peas Academy drove across town to her business at 1900 E. Military Ave.
“By the time I got there, it was already engulfed in flames,” Klinzing said.
Firefighters were at the scene when she arrived.
But only two firefighters were able to reach the scene at Parkview Center mall at first, because others were on a rescue squad call.
For the last few years, local firefighters have said how thin the department can get stretched due to an ever-increasing number of emergency calls.
Now, the City of Fremont’s Fire Department is hosting community input meetings at 7 p.m. July 14 and 15 at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.
The public is urged to attend one of these meetings. Attendees are asked to share their thoughts on:
- What fire services they consider most essential.
- Potential concerns for the fire department.
- Service expectations in regard to their tax dollars.
- How the fire department can control costs, while still providing quality service.
- Overall expectations of the fire department.
Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt notes the challenges local firefighters face — not the least of which is the continual increase in the number of calls.
“From 2018 to 2020, we saw a pretty substantial growth in call volume,” Bernt said. “We went from almost 2,700 to over 3,000.”
Bernt provides other statistics.
“Our average, patient age has gone up drastically,” Bernt said. “Ten years ago, in 2010, the average patient age was around 50 years old. And in 2020, it went over 60.”
Currently, the department has three shifts — each with a captain, a lieutenant and seven firefighters. When someone is sick or on vacation, the shifts work with a minimum of seven.
Five personnel go on a squad call to provide the needed manpower. The personnel provide advanced life support, which includes IVs and intubation.
“We have so many different things going on in a medical emergency,” Bernt said. “We have people starting IVs, people taking vitals, people hooking up a monitor. We need people to carry in equipment. We need people to bring in the cot so we can lift people and put them on that cot and take them to the ambulance.”
In a 2018 Fremont Tribune article, Fremont Fire Department Capt. Jamie Meyer talked about the need for extra personnel on a rescue call due to the many large people in today’s society.
“We need extra manpower to carry large people out of houses — maybe up from a basement or from upstairs to downstairs,” Meyer said.
It can take four guys to pick up a patient and put that individual in a squad.
That many personnel are needed not only for the safety of the patient, but those carrying him.
“We’re a back injury away from losing our career,” Meyer said. “One injury, I’m done.”
When extra personnel are needed due to high call volume, off-duty paid firefighters from other shifts are called in to help.
The number of call backs has increased. In 2018, there were 153 call backs.
In 2020, there were 232 call backs.
Bernt said the average response time for a medical call — from the time they get the call until they arrive on site — is 4 minutes and 50 seconds.
It takes slightly longer for a fire call, because firefighters must put on bunker gear and protective equipment. The average time for a fire call is 6 minutes and 3 seconds.
But when off-duty firefighters are called back, it may take from 15 to 20 minutes for them to reach the station.
Besides calling for off-duty firefighters, the on-duty personnel also call for assistance from volunteer firefighters who live in neighboring towns.
That’s what happened on June 20 when fire broke out at the Parkview Center shopping mall, which houses several business suites, including Klinzing’s daycare.
“When we arrived, (flames) had already broken through the front windows of that daycare,” Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen said. “At that time, we did our initial fire attack and that’s when I started calling in the outside agencies to come and help us out.”
Volunteers firefighters came from the Fremont Rural, Arlington, North Bend, Hooper, Cedar Bluffs and Valley fire departments.
Arlington and North Bend personnel staffed the station to handle squad calls in the city, while other firefighters fought the blaze.
The Blair Volunteer Fire Department brought firefighting foam to the scene in case it was needed.
In February, the Fremont City Council approved an agreement with Matrix Consulting Group of San Mateo, California, for a long-range master plan for the fire department. It’s expected to be completed within the next two months and presented to the council.
The plan is designed to provide short-term (three- to five-year) goals and long-term (10- to 15-year) goals — regarding staffing, equipment and number of stations, Bernt said.
Consultants have begun gathering information, Bernt said.
Last spring, a consultant interviewed Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, the heads of various city departments, representatives from Methodist Fremont Health, 911 Director Shelly Holzerland, Bernt and firefighters.
The community input meetings are part of this study.
Bernt said the consulting firm will evaluate the community and the fire department and develop a plan.
The consultant may determine that more staffing and even another station is needed.
Bernt said fire station at 415 E. 16th St., was built in 1968 and is 53 years old.
“They’ll have a facility expert come in and do an analysis of the fire station,” he said.
Bernt cites the importance of planning.
“With all the residential development that’s coming into town, over the next few years we’re going to see some substantial growth in population, residential and commercial buildings, so with that we need to start planning where we need to be 10 years down the road — such as staffing, equipment, station locations,” Bernt said.
Bernt hopes people attend the community input meetings.
“The community plays an important part in the services we provide,” Bernt said. “Not only do we want to see positive things, but if someone had a negative aspect of the fire department we want to hear that type of stuff. How are we going to improve ourselves? An important part of that is the community input—for them to voice their opinions on the fire department.”
A couple of weeks after the Parkview Center fire, Klinzing along with staff and children from her daycare were in the parking lot expressing their gratitude.
They brought cupcakes and chocolate-covered strawberries and cherries for firefighters, who’d arrived with a couple of trucks.
Klinzing and her little crew wanted to say “thank you” to firefighters for their hard work in extinguishing the blaze. She also was teaching the children the importance of saying thanks for services provided.
Firefighters on the scene spent time — not putting out a fire — but teaching children about fire safety, she said.
Klinzing said Little Peas serves about 60 children, who were moved to her other daycare.
She recalls that Sunday in June.
“By the end of the day, we were told that everything was not salvageable,” she said.
Klinzing thinks about what might have happened had the fire occurred on a Monday.
“It would have been way worse,” she said. “We would have had all those kids in the building.”
The daycare center has monthly fire drills and alarms are activated so the children know the sound.
“They would have gotten out,” she said. “They know their meeting points (outside the building), but my own emotions probably wouldn’t have been good.”
Klinzing remains thankful for the fire department and something else:
“I’m grateful (the fire) happened on a Sunday when there was nobody in that plaza,” Klinzing said. “All the businesses pretty much were closed for the most part and it was early enough in the morning where they didn’t have people in their businesses either.”