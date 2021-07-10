Public urged to attend fire department input meetings

Last spring, a consultant interviewed Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, the heads of various city departments, representatives from Methodist Fremont Health, 911 Director Shelly Holzerland, Bernt and firefighters.

The community input meetings are part of this study.

Bernt said the consulting firm will evaluate the community and the fire department and develop a plan.

The consultant may determine that more staffing and even another station is needed.

Bernt said fire station at 415 E. 16th St., was built in 1968 and is 53 years old.

“They’ll have a facility expert come in and do an analysis of the fire station,” he said.

Bernt cites the importance of planning.

“With all the residential development that’s coming into town, over the next few years we’re going to see some substantial growth in population, residential and commercial buildings, so with that we need to start planning where we need to be 10 years down the road — such as staffing, equipment, station locations,” Bernt said.

Bernt hopes people attend the community input meetings.