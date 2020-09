Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A #SaveOurChildrenFremont event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets.

This peaceful, non-political rally is designed to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Parking is permitted on the east and north sides of the mall. The whole family is encouraged to attend with signs. Water will be supplied.