Pulled pork meal fundraiser set for Royal Family Kids Camp

Katie Tyler remembers the little girl who came to camp years ago.

The child continuously wore a hat that partially covered her face. She didn’t smile and kept her head down.

“She didn’t want to talk to anyone, didn’t want to make eye contact,” said Tyler, who directs the Royal Family Kids camp near Fremont.

Then came the night of “Everybody’s Birthday Party,” a time when young campers celebrate all their birthdays with much fanfare. Girls got to select fancy dresses to wear. Their hair was styled and they were treated to a little makeup, too.

“It kind of changed her,” Tyler said. “She got some kind of confidence from that and the rest of the week she was smiling. She was laughing.”

This year, Peace Lutheran Church will host a dinner and silent auction to help raise funds for the camp, designed to provide good experiences for kids ages 7 to 11 years old, who’ve been abused or neglected and have found themselves in the foster care system.

The public is invited to the event, which features a pulled pork meal, from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in the church at 2102 County Road 26. The meal also includes cole slaw, baked beans, chips, lemonade and homemade cookie bars.

Cost is $20 per family; $7 per individual and $2 for kids 12 and younger.

Funds will be used to send kids to camp. This marks the 13th year for the camp.

This year’s camp is set from Aug. 1-5. Activities will include swimming, rock climbing, a zipline, paintball, a campfire with s’mores, Everybody’s Birthday Party and chapel time.

About 35 volunteers are ready to help approximately 20 kids.

Tyler cites the importance of the camp.

“Kids in foster care don’t get to go to camp. Usually, they come from families that can’t afford it or there’s just not the opportunity and a lot of times, they need extra attention,” Tyler said.

Tyler hopes people attend the dinner and silent auction so enough funds can be raised for the camp. The camp is run by volunteers and is free for the kids.

“We treat them royally,” Tyler said. “They are a part of God’s family.”

One of those family members was the little girl whose attitude changed during her time at camp.

That change was even documented for the child.

Tyler said photos are taken of the children during the week, which they can take home after camp.

Photos of the little girl capture the change in her outlook.

“Pictures from the first couple of days – she looked like she didn’t want to be there,” Tyler said. “But from the birthday party on, the photos from the rest of the week of camp, she looked like a regular kid having a lot of fun. That was a neat moment.”

