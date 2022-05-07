Q&A: Anthony Hernandez III

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: Anthony Hernandez—Dodge County Attorney

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

A: I am originally from Omaha, Nebraska. I currently live in Omaha. Should I be elected, I will have a primary residence in Dodge County but because I co-parent with my children’s mother and take my children to school most days, I will also have a second residence in Omaha, which is about 30 seconds away from my children’s mother’s home.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have three beautiful, intelligent, and confident children that are my driving force in life.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am currently serving as a Deputy County Attorney in the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I have always had a passion to serve, whether it was in the Marine Corps, as a Deputy County Attorney in Douglas County, or as a Deputy County Attorney in Dodge County.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have coached my children’s soccer teams for the last 12 years. This is the first season in several years where I’m only coaching one team.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have previously served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps and as a Deputy County Attorney in Douglas County. I am currently a Deputy County Attorney in Dodge County. The leadership qualities learned from the Marines and my experience with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office are exactly the skill set needed for this position.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The reputation and integrity of the office. I will bring to the position the ideals for these qualities that I hold myself accountable for.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: I believe the communication and coordination could be improved between the County Attorney’s Office and law enforcement. I am a “fresh slate” for Dodge County, as I am relatively new to Dodge County. My relationships with law enforcement are being created and are not tainted by prior interactions or past animus.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: In December 2018, I flew to Italy and for one week, just wandered around without a plan or any idea where I was going to stay, and had an amazing time!

