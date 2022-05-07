Q&A: Bob Missel

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: Bob Missel, Dodge County Supervisor District 5

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

A: Born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, moved to Fremont, Nebraska, to take over Gerald Sampter Clothier in 1983 with my wife, Michele. Sampter’s was started by my grandfather, Gerald Sampter, in 1925. I have been a resident of Dodge County for over 38 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have been married to Michele for 40 years and together we have two daughters: Megan and Jennifer along with three grandchildren: Asher, Molly, and Addison. My mother, Nanette Missel, also resides in town at Shalimar Gardens and is 97 years old.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I retired from Sampter’s clothing in December of 2021 after running the family business for 38 years. I currently serve as the Dodge County Supervisor for District 5. Today along with seeing to county matters, I also do appraisal work in the field of rare coins and currency.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: 1.) A strong desire to represent the best interests of the constituents.

2.) To ensure operations of the county run efficiently and make the best use of tax dollars.

3.) To be an advocate for our county at the state and local level.

4.) I feel very blessed and love the opportunity to serve my community and give back to a community that has been an important part of our lives.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: LOCAL 1.) MainStreet Fremont (former Downtown Business Association) since 1985 past president of Mainstreet Fremont 1996-1997 past president Downtown Business Association past chairman Fremont Business Improvement District 2.) Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce since 1985 Board of Directors 2001—2004 council chair—Small Business Council 3.) Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #200 since 1985 4.) Former member of Fremont Breakfast Optimist 1983-1998 past president Fremont Breakfast Optimist 5.) Fremont United Methodist Church Staff Parish Committee 2000 – 2003 100-year celebration chair Greeter, usher duties and other supportive roles 6.) Fremont Rotary Club member since 2000 Board of Directors 2002-2005 Paul Harris Fellow 7.) Fremont Coin Club since 1982 past president 1988-1989, 1995-1996 Fremont Annual Coin Show chair

NATIONAL 1.) Northwest Buyers, Minneapolis, Minnesota, since 1990 Board of Directors 2000—2006 board president 2002—2006 2.) Nebraska Numismatic Association since 1988 president 2020—2022 past president 1991-1992 life member 3.) American Numismatic Association since 1996 district representative

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I currently serve as the District 5 County Supervisor, and I am Board Chairman. I have a long history of community engagement serving on many boards, committees, and a consistent strong involvement in many aspects of our communities. As a long time, Fremont business owner, I believe I have developed an ability to collaborate with others, listen, open to new ideas, and able to come to resolutions as needed.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: 1.) Property taxes continue to be too high in Nebraska and until this can be addressed by state legislators it is imperative that elected officials strive to control spending and be fiscally responsible.

2.) I believe that hiring and retaining quality individuals to hold county jobs will become increasingly difficult as competition for employees rises.

To address this challenge, it is important that we as elected officials make sure wages are in line with the market and that we recognize and reward current employees for longevity.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Studies show that over 60% of incarcerated individuals have mental health issues.

Mental Health issues still are not satisfactorily addressed at the correctional level that would be acceptable by most Nebraskans. In Dodge County we look to Region 6 as our local authority that supports efforts in this area. They do a great job with the resources that they have however we need to continue to strive to find a better way to address this issue.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: As a youth I was very involved in Boy Scouts. One January our troop did a winter camping trip to the upper peninsula of Michigan where we tent camped on the southern shores of Lake Superior for a week. Temperatures reached 20-below and wind chills created a significant challenge. Our troop managed the cold conditions and had a successful trip, it was a week I will never forget.

