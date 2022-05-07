Q&A: Lon Strand

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: Lon Strand, Dodge County Supervisor

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

A: Fourth generation family farmer my whole life—61 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Wife Keyla. Two daughters who live in Dodge County and five grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Farmer home builder.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Desire to serve people and represent the public.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Township board Loganview school board. Church boards and Sons of the American Legion.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Experience and representing Dodge County for the last 16 years.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: County roads and keeping the county up with the fast growing communities that come with the growing pains the county is experiencing.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Helping the communities develop plans for new businesses and housing when the county has the ability to, in some cases.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Skydiving

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0