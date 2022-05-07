Q&A: Mark Jensen

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: Mark Jensen Fremont City Council Ward 3

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

A: Born in Omaha (then) lived in Fremont as a child and young adult. Moved back to Fremont in the late 1990s

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Married to Debbie (for) 45 years, (and have) two sons and a daughter.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Retired from Cargill in Schuyler in 2016 after a 40-year career.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: To serve my community and help Fremont move forward in the best way possible as we grow. Balancing the needs of every different faction of the community with the costs and benefits of those services is critical. We need input from a variety of people to achieve results that work for our whole city.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Currently serving on city council. Son and daughter-in-law have a small business here: Jensen Technology / Kelly’s Craft Room.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have held this office since December 2018. Started out with historic flooding in the Spring of 2019 and then moved into a global pandemic. This has obviously been a huge learning experience for me. I believe we have an outstanding city staff and with this experience, I feel I have the tools necessary to make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in our community.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Facilities and manning in our police and fire departments including the 911 call center. As we continue to grow, our ability to respond to emergencies will need to expand also. In my opinion, the facilities at our current police station are not where we need them to be and the need for expansion on our fire facilities is coming up on the horizon. We need to keep our wages and compensation for the folks providing these critical services to Fremont competitive as well in order to retain them.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Attracting shopping options to Fremont is something I think we could improve on. I have had many people tell me they wish we had more options to purchase clothing and other items locally than we currently do.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Canadian fishing trip. Flown in on float planes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0