Q&A: Wayne Schwarze

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: Wayne Schwarze City Council Ward 3

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

A: From Devers, Texas. Moved here in 1997.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: (I have been married for) 16 years, (and) been with my wife 23 years. I have three daughters: aged 21, 16 (and) 14.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A. I manage a shipping, receiving yard at Valmont Ind. I also operate a CNC Plasma cutter

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I would to help our community grow. Help better and fix the issues of my ward. Also, work with other council members to help Fremont grow as a whole.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have worked in the past with Habitat For Humanity. Would help finish drywall in new homes.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I pay attention to detail. If elected, I promise to go into the meetings educated and informed to work with other council members to make decisions for the people of my ward as well as all of Fremont.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I think our streets and drainage is an issue. I also support our first responders being fully staffed and trained.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Improve the down streets and sidewalks. Have better parking and more handicap accessible stores and areas in our downtown.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Love the outdoors. Hunt and fish. We once vacationed across South Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0