Quasar Drive-In Theater to be featured in documentary

Jeff and Jenny Karls and their family and crew will be featured in a new documentary about drive-in theaters.

The Karls own Quasar Drive-In Theater at Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street in Valley. The 540-car, single 85-foot screen, drive-in theater is situated between Fremont and Omaha.

A special screening of “Going Attractions: Back to the Drive-In” is set for June 6. The public is invited. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at dusk.

Jeff Karls told the Tribune he hopes area residents come to the show to see what the drive-in lifestyle is all about.

“A lot of people have questions about, ‘Why did you build a drive-in theater,’ and I think this movie kind of covers a lot of those points – the reasons we did it and the reasons people have been doing it for five or six generations and their families continue to do it,” Karls said.

The Karls and Quasar are among drive-ins and owners from California to Maine featured in the documentary. The feature-length film chronicles a single night in each of 11 unique drive-in theaters across America.

Shot over the course of the summer of 2021 – at a cross-section of the country’s remaining drive-ins – the film highlights the struggles and realities of drive-in life and the families behind them.

Quasar – one of only a handful of newly built drive-ins – opened just six weeks before filming took place.

The documentary is a follow-up to April Wright’s “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-In Movie.” The documentary takes viewers behind the scenes at drive-ins from eight states—from the preparations before customers arrive to selling tickets, opening the snack bar and getting the movie on the screen.

A documentary press release states that the film focuses on the passionate people who run the drive-ins, but also the challenges many small businesses face and highlights questions about the future of the theatrical experience.

Jeff Karls is a graphic designer and classic car aficionado and his wife, Jennifer, is an architect. They have two sons, Max and Wes.

The Karls spent almost seven years researching drive-ins and planning to build a new one in the Omaha area, the release states.

After many false starts, they acquired land in 2017. They were able to acquire screens and concessions equipment from the I-70 Drive-In in Kansas City, Missouri, when it suddenly lost its land lease in 2018 and had to close.

People may have doubted the Karls’ idea of building a large, new drive-in, but “suddenly they weren’t so crazy” when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

After many obstacles, the Karls opened the drive-in in May 2021 and remain confident that they did so to show their boys that “you can actually do anything you dream of doing.”

On Thursday, May 26, the public is invited to a free showing of “School of Rock” with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at dusk which is about 8:45 p.m.

This weekend, the drive-in showing the double feature of “Top Gun Maverick” and “The Lost City.” Tickets are available on the drive-in’s website and at the box office. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

More information about the theater can be found at: quasardrivein.com/.

