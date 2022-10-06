Quilt guild plans Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show

Scott Flanagan never expected quilting to become his hobby and his career.

“That was never a plan, but it’s definitely evolved,” the Fremont man said.

Today, Flanagan is a national teacher, book writer and fabric designer.

Part of the reason that happened, he said, was because of the support he found from the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

This year, the guild is celebrating its 40th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the group will host its biannual exhibit, called the “Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show.”

The public is invited to the event planned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Admission is $5 per person. Children younger than the age of 12 get in free.

Those who attend can enjoy Hearty Quilters Soup with a cornbread muffin and beverage for $8 or chicken salad croissant, chips and a piece of homemade pie for $8. Single slices of homemade pie are $4 each.

The display will include more than 130 quilts made by guild members. Biannual shows traditionally have a featured quilter. This show will feature a display of quilts from 20 previously featured guild quilters.

In addition, charter members Faith Perry, Kathy Murphy, Lila Launer and Ann Paulson will exhibit their favorite quilts. Attendees also can see several vintage quilts and a video of guild history.

A limited number of tickets for the 2022 Raffle Quilt will be on sale at the show for $2 and tickets will be available for the Ruby Jubilee queen-size quilt kit. The show also will have a silent auction for more than 20 gift baskets.

The quilt guild had its founding meeting on March 30, 1982.

Charter member Faith Perry of Fremont remembers the group’s first meeting in a now-former quilt store on Main Street.

“There were 30 people perhaps and it continued from there,” Perry said.

Charter member Kathy Murphy of Fremont recalled how the group progressed.

“After that meeting at that shop, we had quite a time finding places to meet,” Murphy said. “It seemed like we went from one church to another. We met a lot of different places.”

The group met at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for a while and now meets at First Lutheran.

Throughout the years, the guild has hosted a variety of speakers and programs and now has 97 members from Fremont and many area communities.

Guild members share a love of an art form designed to provide warmth and beauty.

“I have always loved quilting,” Perry said. “Both of my grandmothers quilted and I have quilts from each of them.”

Perry appreciates the creation process involved in quilt making.

“It’s bringing order out of chaos,” Perry said. “We start with fabrics and then we go back to our closet for more fabrics and we put together what works.”

Perry shares her quilts with family members.

“I make baby quilts for all of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so that’s just a part of something I do out of love for them and I feel like I’m a part of their lives,” Perry said.

Murphy enjoys hand-quilting and was a child when she accompanied her grandmother, who went to Pohocco Lutheran Church to quilt with other women.

Her grandmother taught her to thread a needle and Murphy would learn that quilting was something she wanted to do.

She’s still quilting today.

Flanagan also learned from a grandmother how to quilt, never expecting it would become an avocation and a vocation for him.

“To become a national teacher, book writer and fabric designer was never a goal or plan, but it happened,” he said.

Flanagan attributes part of these happenings to the guild’s support.

“Throughout the years, other members have challenged me to try things I’ve never tried before,” Flanagan said.

Program presenters also encouraged Flanagan to try quilting techniques.

So he’d go home and try them.

Flanagan has been quilting for more than 30 years. He’s been at the downtown Fremont store, now called Nebraska Quilt Company, for 16 years.

Debra Schroeder, co-chair for quilt show publicity, noted that while the show’s focus may be on the past, quilting also has a bright future.

“Quilting is alive and vibrant,” Schroeder said. “There’s so many new things available. People who come to the show will get to see new techniques and new fabrics in the quilts on display.”

Vendors will have new patterns, fabrics, quilting and sewing machines and tools.

Quilters hope the public comes to the show.

“Even if you’re not a quilter, you’re going to enjoy seeing it from an artistic perspective,” Flanagan said. “We’re making memories, but we’re also making art.”

Perry agreed.

“My daughter and I went to a quilt show out in the country this year that one of our members had,” Perry said. “When we left, she said, ‘This is the best art exhibit I’ve ever seen.’”

Schroeder added that the guild offers quilting programs and workshops.

Each meeting has a charitable contribution effort. Efforts have or will include:

Supplies for area schools and Head Start agencies;

Quilts for The Bridge (domestic abuse agency);

Winter and other clothing items for schools;

Personal care items for Care Corps’ LifeHouse;

Door decorations and stuffed animals for nursing homes.

Throughout its history, guild members have been instrumental in the organization of the Nebraska State Quilt Guild and International Quilt Museum.

More information is available at prairiepiecemakers.com.