Quilts of Valor to be presented to five veterans at Cedar Bluffs Veterans Day service

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools will be hosting a Veterans Day service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Cedar Bluffs High School gym.

Randall Redding, American Legion Post 158 Commander, will give the welcome and closing statement. Members of American Legion Post 158, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will give the presentation of the colors and the retirement of the colors.

The Wildcat Concert Band will provide music at the service. Sgt. Benjamin A. Marksmeier will be the guest speaker.

Quilts of Valor will be presented to five local veterans by the Saunders County Quilt Guild. The honored veterans are: Terry Christ, U.S. Army, 1969-71; Robert Hansen, U.S. Army Reserves, 1969-75; William Hansen, U.S. Army, 1970-71; Patrick Shanahan Sr., U.S. Air Force, 1968-72; and Nancy Shanahan, U.S. Air Force, 1968-70.

The public is welcome to attend.