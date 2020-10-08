Qulit guild finds creative alternative to show

Bert Cowels used to sneak behind her mom’s back to sew with a treadle machine.
Her mom was afraid she’d get her fingers under the needle.
Decades later, the Fremont woman still hasn’t sewn over her own fingers.
Instead, she’s made hundreds of quilts — no two of which are the same.
Cowels was set to be the featured quilter during the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Show this fall in Fremont.
The COVID-19 pandemic stitched shut the possibility of having a traditional show in a building.
But area quilters have found a creative way to share their art with the public.
The organization is hosting “The COVID Style Quilt Show” on Oct. 16-17.
Activities include:
Facebook quilt show.
- Members will post photos of quilts they would have had at the show. Debra Schroeder, publicity spokesperson, said between 20 and 50 photos are expected to be posted on the page. “There should be quite a variety,” Schroeder added.
Porch Quilt Show.
- “Be aware as you drive through Fremont of beautiful quilts hanging out on porches,” Schroeder said.
A raffle quilt drawing.
- The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Country Traditions store in downtown Fremont.
Vendor sales.
- Ten percent of the proceeds from the vendors’ two-day sales will go to the quilt guild. Participating vendors are: Country Traditions in Fremont; Acme Fabric in Blair; Ilene Bartos, online-type quilt discount, under “notes” at www.ilenebartos.com; and Tanzanian Treasures — a mini quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1725 S. 60th St., Omaha (50 % of proceeds of each purchase go for Tanzanian women’s scholarships).
Schroeder said members decided to offer the alternatives to the quilt show after the COVID outbreak.
“We were concerned about COVID safety for those attending the show as well as those exhibiting their quilts,” Schroeder told the Tribune. “We did extensive research to ensure the safety of participants as well as the guild members. Members weren’t ready to take the risk of having an actual quilt show.”
So the group looked at other ways to share their work.
Schroeder hopes area residents will view the quilts on Facebook and take part in other activities to be motivated to work on their own quilt projects and gain ideas of color combinations and patterns.
“Quilting is a form of art and it’s a way to stimulate that whole sense that we need and crave so often for the cultural arts,” Schroeder said.
She also said funds raised through the 10% of quilt store sales are used to help further cultivate the guild’s membership by bringing national speakers into Fremont.
The Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild was organized in Fremont on March 30, 1982. It is involved in education and community service and members plan to celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary in 2022.
Group members include Cowels, who is this year’s featured quilter.
A guild news release shares some of Cowels’ involvement in quilting.
Cowels was 19 years old when she finished her first quilt. She has made a variety of items including car and motorcycle covers, seat covers for race cars and a pop-up camper canopy cover.
In 1995, she bought a long-arm quilting machine and launched a quilting business.
Many of her quilts have been given to family and friends.
Cowels and Tim, her husband of 56 years, have three children and four grandchildren.
She is among more than 65 active members of Prairie Piecemakers, who come from Fremont and many area communities. Club members complete seven community service projects each year and new members are welcome.
Those wishing to join are asked to contact: Jill Norenberg at 402-721-0615, quilt68025@gmail.com or Susan Williams at 402-440-7853, williamssn1@gmail.com.
