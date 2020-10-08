Qulit guild finds creative alternative to show

“Quilting is a form of art and it’s a way to stimulate that whole sense that we need and crave so often for the cultural arts,” Schroeder said.

She also said funds raised through the 10% of quilt store sales are used to help further cultivate the guild’s membership by bringing national speakers into Fremont.

The Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild was organized in Fremont on March 30, 1982. It is involved in education and community service and members plan to celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary in 2022.

Group members include Cowels, who is this year’s featured quilter.

A guild news release shares some of Cowels’ involvement in quilting.

Cowels was 19 years old when she finished her first quilt. She has made a variety of items including car and motorcycle covers, seat covers for race cars and a pop-up camper canopy cover.

In 1995, she bought a long-arm quilting machine and launched a quilting business.

Many of her quilts have been given to family and friends.

Cowels and Tim, her husband of 56 years, have three children and four grandchildren.