Raffle tickets available for quilt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A limited number of raffle tickets are available for the multicolored batik Eldon quilt which is the only fundraiser for the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

The 2020 raffle quilt was pieced by Teri Wolfe, Pam Schroeder and Sue Arp. Sue Steier quilted the quilt. The quilt is Eldon designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts and is made from a rainbow of batiks. A limited number of quilt raffle tickets are available for $2 each.

If you wish to purchase raffle tickets, send a check made payable to Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Send to: Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild, PO Box 1202, Fremont, NE 68026. Send checks prior to Oct. 10. Include your name and mailing address in addition to your cell phone number. You will receive a photo of your ticket stubs via text. Drawing of the winner of the Eldon quilt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Prairie Piecemakers will not hold their quilt show that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. Plans as in the works for some new and fun activities in the spring and fall of 2021.