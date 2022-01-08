Railroad line between Fremont and Hooper to see new life as bike trail

After more than a decade out of use, a 17-mile rail line between Fremont and Hooper will see new life as a bike trail.

The Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad (FEVR) Rail to Trail Foundation received the land in a transfer from Fremont Northern LLC on Dec. 31, 2021.

The foundation aims to construct a bike and walking trail that would connect Fremont’s bike trail system to Nickerson and Hooper, President Stan Darling said.

“Both communities could benefit from the potential of hundreds of folks, bike enthusiasts, being able to ride that trail, make stops in both communities and enjoy what those communities have to offer, as well as see Dodge County,” he said.

In June 2020, interested parties consisting of representatives from the City of Fremont, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Dodge County Visitors Bureau and Greater Fremont Development Council met regarding the sale offer.

Darling, who is also a vice president at Pinnacle Bank, said Fremont Northern reached out in early November to donate the real estate to a nonprofit before the end of 2021 for tax purposes.

“That was their intent, so we scrambled and put our heads together on how we could organize a 501©(3) nonprofit so quickly,” he said.

Along with Pinnacle Vice President Amber Barton, David Mitchell of Yost Law Firm and Steve Pribnow of Erickson and Brooks, Darling and others in the community were able to get the deed filed in less than 60 days.

As the FEVR Rails to Trails Foundation doesn’t have its 501©(3) status yet, Darling said it had to go through the Nebraska Trails Foundation, which is an interim owner of the real estate.

“They are going to help us in our grant applications, seeking other forms of either state or federal dollars,” he said. “So thanks to the Nebraska Trails Foundation for coming in at the last minute and being willing to help us with this process.”

The Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad was originally built in 1869, making it one of Nebraska’s oldest tracks. Until the mid-1980s, it served as a gateway route from the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad to northern Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

After a decline, the railroad began offering excursion train rides in 1986. In the mid-2000s, train traffic stopped and the track became overrun with weeds, becoming an eyesore to nearby residents.

“The original idea of the dinner train and the excursion train years ago was to link our communities and have people enjoy that route,” Darling said. “And now that we’re shifting gears, I think folks will still be able to enjoy it and have different events and those kinds of things that we can all enjoy.”

Although there’s no projected date for construction, Darling said he’s reaching out to contractors to begin the bidding process for removing the railroad tie, cleaning up the land and constructing the trail.

“It’s going to be a rock trail, and so we have to get that number first before we can apply for any grants and really get organized in fundraising,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost several million dollars, with the vast majority of funding expected to come from various grants from organizations like the National Rails to Trails Conservancy and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The foundation will also launch a capital campaign to raise additional funding from local businesses and individuals, with Pinnacle Bank making the initial donation.

Those interested in donating to the trail can send a check designated to the “Fremont Rail to Trail Fund” to the Fremont Area Community Foundation at 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite #2, Fremont, NE 68025.

The foundation is also looking for community members to serve on various committees including construction, funding, promotion and marketing.

Darling thanked everyone who has helped so far and for their support and enthusiasm with the project.

“We’re going to move quickly and try to gather as much in grant funds and special funds that we can get toward this project and hopefully see some progress just as soon as the weather gets warmer and go as quickly as we can,” he said.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in the release that the project is an extremely exciting tourism and recreation opportunity for Fremont.

“This railroad has history in tourism with the Pathfinder and Fremont Dinner Train and it is fitting it will now transform into one of the premier trails in eastern Nebraska,” he said. “As mayor, I couldn’t be more excited about the FEVR Rail to Trail project.”

